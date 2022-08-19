ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Daily Voice

Firefighters Extricate Dump Truck Driver After Multi-Vehicle Rollover Closes Route 287

A dump truck driver miraculously survived a horrific rollover during a multi-vehicle crash that closed both sides of Route 287 for hours. The truck landed on its roof on the median guardrail -- heavily entrapping the driver -- during a pileup that involved two tractor-trailers and at least one other vehicle on the northbound highway in Mahwah around 11 a.m. Monday, responders said.
MAHWAH, NJ
WBRE

Driver faces charges after head-on crash kills man, police say

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a driver is facing charges after a 69-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Moosic. According to the Moosic Police Department, a head-on crash occurred in the 900 block of Springbrook Avenue on August 17 around 6:49 a.m. involving Nolan Devine, 18, and John Errigo, 69. The affidavit […]
MOOSIC, PA
Sussex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Sussex County, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Accidents
News 12

Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash

A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. state police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland. Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by Jason Reed Jr, age 22 from Port Jervis, NY was traveling on SR 55 when for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. The operator of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Denlinger, age 21 was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released.
HIGHLAND, NY
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Robbery victims chase, disarm man who stole e-scooters, cops say

A New Jersey man accused of stealing two electric scooters Friday was chased by the victims, caught in the next town and disarmed of a crowbar, according to police. Clifton police were called about 8:30 p.m. to Parker and Ackerman avenues on a report of a fight in progress. When they arrived, one of the men tried to run, according to city police Lt. Robert Bracken.
CLIFTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
