3 Hospitalized Following Triple Car Morris County Crash
Three people were hurt in a triple car crash in Morris County, authorities said. The Dover Fire Department responded to the crash on Richards Avenue on Sunday, August 21, the squad said. Crew members worked to contain a fluid leak while assisting EMS members at the scene, DFD said. Three...
One Hospitalized After Warren County Crash On Rt. 80: State Police
One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash on Rt. 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 10.8 in Hope Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com. One...
Firefighters Extricate Dump Truck Driver After Multi-Vehicle Rollover Closes Route 287
A dump truck driver miraculously survived a horrific rollover during a multi-vehicle crash that closed both sides of Route 287 for hours. The truck landed on its roof on the median guardrail -- heavily entrapping the driver -- during a pileup that involved two tractor-trailers and at least one other vehicle on the northbound highway in Mahwah around 11 a.m. Monday, responders said.
Driver faces charges after head-on crash kills man, police say
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a driver is facing charges after a 69-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Moosic. According to the Moosic Police Department, a head-on crash occurred in the 900 block of Springbrook Avenue on August 17 around 6:49 a.m. involving Nolan Devine, 18, and John Errigo, 69. The affidavit […]
Man killed in crash in Highland
New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a deadly crash on Friday in the town of Highland. Troopers say a 2022 Subaru-RX lost control on State Route 55 and crashed into an embankment.
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash
A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...
New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland
New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. state police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland. Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by Jason Reed Jr, age 22 from Port Jervis, NY was traveling on SR 55 when for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. The operator of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Denlinger, age 21 was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released.
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Tow Truck Driver Responds To Ridgewood Call Impaired, Arrested By Police
A tow truck driver from Bergenfield was impaired when he responded to a call in Ridgewood, then left both doors of his rig open and split, said police who found him hoofing it a block or so away. The owner of the disabled car requested a tow behind the Daily...
Georgia man held woman at N.J. hotel, shot her when she escaped, authorities say
A Georgia man was charged with the kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman at a New Jersey hotel after he allegedly shot her when she tried to escape, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a...
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
39-Year-Old Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash At Town Of Crawford Intersection
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Orange County incident happened Friday, Aug. 19 in the Town of Crawford. A 1995 Chevy van operated by Shawn Dehann, age 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302, Crawford Police said.
3 Arrests After Motor Vehicle Theft & Crash
Three arrested after crashing stolen motor vehicle in the area of State Highway 15 South and Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Morris County Law Enforcement announce the arrests of three individuals after crashing a stolen high end motor vehicle linked to multiple crimes throughout New Jersey.
Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
Body Recovered From Passaic River Near Spot Of Similar Call Days Earlier
Responders called to the Passaic River in Wayne for the second time in three days found a body this time. The report of "someone drowning or having drowned" in the river behind 271 Riverlawn Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Friday brought township police, firefighters and EMS, Chief Jack McNiff said.
Robbery victims chase, disarm man who stole e-scooters, cops say
A New Jersey man accused of stealing two electric scooters Friday was chased by the victims, caught in the next town and disarmed of a crowbar, according to police. Clifton police were called about 8:30 p.m. to Parker and Ackerman avenues on a report of a fight in progress. When they arrived, one of the men tried to run, according to city police Lt. Robert Bracken.
Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
