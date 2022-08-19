Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
School board seeks clarity on lawyer's reporting structure after terminating prior general counsel
The Palo Alto school board held its first public discussion about the future of the district’s general counsel position on Tuesday after voting in closed session earlier this month to terminate the contract of the only person to ever hold the job. In recent weeks, board members have been...
Pleasanton council greenlights blueprints for $4.8M Century House renovation project
The Pleasanton City Council approved the floor layout and site plans for the multimillion-dollar project to renovate the historic Century House last week. Originally built as a hunting lodge, the 150-year-old house on Santa Rita Road was bought by the city in the 1970s. It then became a place for people to get married, hold birthday parties and attend classes onsite — until it was deemed unsafe in 2014 following an inspection, when officials determined there were numerous building and life safety code flaws.
Church gets city's blessing for 'safe parking' program
First Congregational Church of Palo Alto got the green light Monday to launch a “safe parking” program for unhoused individuals after the City Council rejected an appeal from the church’s neighbors. The council voted 5-2, with Vice Mayor Lydia Kou and Council member Greg Tanaka dissenting, to...
Sandoval: Homes end homelessness and it takes a village to build them
The underlying causes of homelessness are complex, but they can be narrowed down to structural inequities and, ultimately, the lack of housing. We see trends of homelessness increasing when the cost of housing increases. Despite a lot of progress being made in the homelessness and housing sectors, we are still seeing more people fall into homelessness than exit it. To stem the flow of homelessness, we must focus—as a community, a region, a state and a country—on building more affordable housing.
Power outage impacts about 3K customers this morning
A power outage affected about 3,400 customers in Palo Alto’s northern neighborhoods this morning, according to Palo Alto Utilities. The outage started at about 4:15 a.m. The primary affected area was in the vicinity of the substation at Colorado Avenue and West Bayshore Road. Many of the affected customers were in the city’s northwest section and an area northeast of Middlefield Road.
What’s behind Newsom’s safe injection sites veto?
Read between the lines of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Monday veto of a controversial bill that would have allowed San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles to launch trial supervised drug injection sites in a bid to curb California’s epidemic of fatal overdoses, and you might catch a glimpse of the political tightrope he’s walking.
Construction worker dies after fall downtown
A construction worker who fell into a shaft at a downtown Palo Alto construction site died early Wednesday morning, Palo Alto police said. The worker, a man in his 40s who was in the building at 525 University Ave., fell down the shaft at about 12:34 a.m. while performing overnight construction work, police said in a press release. Officers and personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department responded immediately to provide medical aid to the worker. Fire Department paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
'California Scenes' on display in Pleasanton
Local artist Charlotte Severin’s watercolor depictions of the state are the focal point of a new exhibit in the Firehouse Arts Center lobby in downtown Pleasanton. “California Scenes”, which opened last week and runs through Sept. 24, highlights the en plein air style Severin has been known for during her career as an artist, which also includes teaching watercolor courses at the Firehouse and Pleasanton Senior Center and serving as the founding president of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council.
Suspects charged after off-duty police officer robbed at gunpoint in Dublin
Two men face multiple felony charges after prosecutors allege they robbed an off-duty police officer at gunpoint in Dublin and fled into Oakland before ultimately being caught last Friday in yet another armed Rolex watch theft reported in the Bay Area this summer. Raymond Barbosa and Daryl Caldwell were ultimately...
'Taste the World in Dublin'
Dublin officials are encouraging residents to sample the community’s array of cuisine options through its new “Taste the World in Dublin” online passport campaign — all part of the city’s “Business Recovery Playbook” to help local businesses survive and thrive into the future.
Goodguys car show this weekend in Pleasanton
Automotive aficionados are taking over the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this weekend as the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association hosts its 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals. “The fairgrounds will feature thousands of custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks up to 1997 from all over the country...
