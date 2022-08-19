Read full article on original website
Manchester United's manager punished his players with a 14 km run the day after embarrassing Week 2 loss. He joined them to prove a point.
United's players had collectively run about 8.5 miles less than Brentford's players when it was beaten 4-0 by the Bees on August 13.
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd consider Memphis Depay, Bayern near Chelsea star, Arsenal given Tielemans hope
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16. Arsenal retain hope of signing Youri Tielemans after Leicester lowered their asking price to £38m due to his contract situation with the Belgian’s current deal set to end this season,...
