ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Open Road Harley Davidson hosts grand reopening

By Margaret Cahill
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rr57Z_0hO76ps600

The streets in northeast Wisconsin might get a little louder this weekend, because Open Road Harley Davidson in Fond du Lac is hosting a grand re-opening. The dealership changed hands in April, and the new owners are celebrating with food, live music, a raffle, games and more.

“We decided to throw a heck of a party for Fond du Lac just to introduce the community to the new Open Road Harley Davidson," Jo Hettwer, Open Road Harley Davidson marketing manager, said.

To many riders like Hettwer, whose first date with her husband was on a Harley, Harley Davidson is a lifestyle.

"It’s just a really great way of life," Hettwer said. "It’s a great way to experience the world and to see different things and just get up on two wheels."

The event attracts bikers from northeast Wisconsin and across the country, like Robb Martinez from Kansas City.

"The Harley is already like a close-knit kind of family," Martinez said. "But when you get the community close like it is, it’s almost like extended family. You’ve got brothers and sisters. You’ve got people out of town."

Martinez first got his motorcycle license in 2011.

"You get the bug after that. You just want to ride," Martinez said.

One of the unique attractions this weekend is a demo truck, containing new 2022 model Harley bikes for visitors to ride for free, as long as they have a license.

"The demo truck takes quite a bit of time, and we got so lucky that there was an opening this weekend and they brought it in town," Hattwer said. "It’s the first time this truck has been here at Open Road Harley Davidson in the 15 year existence."

While the Harley community is close-knit, Open Road wants any motorcycle enthusiasts to check out the event.

"Obviously, you know, we’re here to sell motorcycles," Hettwer said. "But we just want people to come in, get butts on bikes, and show people what riding motorcycles is all about."

More information on the event can be found on Open Road's website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pleasantviewrealty.com

102 Reed Street Plymouth WI

Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
PLYMOUTH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Cars
State
Wisconsin State
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
visitoshkosh.com

New Vintage Shop in Downtown Oshkosh

Oshkosh is home to some pretty awesome vintage, thrift, and antique stores - & we're excited to be welcoming a new one in Downtown Oshkosh!. There's a new vintage shop in town! Selling one of a kind vintage clothing, 01 Vintage opens to the public Saturday, August 20th in Downtown Oshkosh! Owner Victor Kielman is excited to open his doors to the Oshkosh community! Victor has been collecting these thrifted items over the years and has accumulated around 4,000 items. With no two items the same - shop one of a kind tshirts, hats, collectible items, and more. Find the racks filled with vintage T-shirts displaying sports, cartoons, bands and more! These affordable pieces will be available at 415 N. Main Street in Downtown Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
waterfallrecord.com

Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin

I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually

According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Vehicle Shows
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
1065thebuzz.com

Third Sheboygan Structure Fire This Week, This Time on Grand Avenue

The Sheboygan Fire Department responded for the third time this week to a major structure fire, this time in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert says that they received the 911 call just before 12:30 Friday afternoon and arrived within three minutes to find one resident already evacuated and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered immediately and found the fire in the kitchen. The fire qas quickly extinguished, limiting any additional damage to the structure. Crews then checked for fire extension with thermal imaging cameras and, finding none, removed residual smoke using fans.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
PEWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
PLAINFIELD, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
OSHKOSH, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy