Open Road Harley Davidson hosts grand reopening

The streets in northeast Wisconsin might get a little louder this weekend, because Open Road Harley Davidson in Fond du Lac is hosting a grand re-opening. The dealership changed hands in April, and the new owners are celebrating with food, live music, a raffle, games and more.

“We decided to throw a heck of a party for Fond du Lac just to introduce the community to the new Open Road Harley Davidson," Jo Hettwer, Open Road Harley Davidson marketing manager, said.

To many riders like Hettwer, whose first date with her husband was on a Harley, Harley Davidson is a lifestyle.

"It’s just a really great way of life," Hettwer said. "It’s a great way to experience the world and to see different things and just get up on two wheels."

The event attracts bikers from northeast Wisconsin and across the country, like Robb Martinez from Kansas City.

"The Harley is already like a close-knit kind of family," Martinez said. "But when you get the community close like it is, it’s almost like extended family. You’ve got brothers and sisters. You’ve got people out of town."

Martinez first got his motorcycle license in 2011.

"You get the bug after that. You just want to ride," Martinez said.

One of the unique attractions this weekend is a demo truck, containing new 2022 model Harley bikes for visitors to ride for free, as long as they have a license.

"The demo truck takes quite a bit of time, and we got so lucky that there was an opening this weekend and they brought it in town," Hattwer said. "It’s the first time this truck has been here at Open Road Harley Davidson in the 15 year existence."

While the Harley community is close-knit, Open Road wants any motorcycle enthusiasts to check out the event.

"Obviously, you know, we’re here to sell motorcycles," Hettwer said. "But we just want people to come in, get butts on bikes, and show people what riding motorcycles is all about."

More information on the event can be found on Open Road's website.