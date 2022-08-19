Read full article on original website
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Perk Up for a Night Out with an Espresso Martini in Beacon, New York
When it comes to food and drink in the Hudson Valley, we're a little spoiled. There are thousands of fabulous restaurants and bars across the region for whatever craving you may have this week. Personally, I was itching for a bold and flavorful Espresso Martini. And it seems like the...
‘I Got Chills, They’re Multiplying” – Nostalgia At The Drive-In This Weekend in Hyde Park
If there's one thing we are especially good at here in the Hudson Valley, is reminiscing about all of the amazing memories we had growing up in this area. A few months back we took a serious trip down memory lane, digging up the good ol' days of Hudson Valley birthday party locations, many of which don't exist anymore. Back in February, we took our best shot at a top 9 list of Hudson Valley hotspots that aren't around anymore (and what they currently are).
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
Pets Alive Offering 2 Fun-Filled Opportunities to Help Local Animals in the Hudson Valley
The ideal day would include spending time with animals, sipping on a cocktail and hanging out with others. All of this is possible here in the Hudson Valley with two upcoming events. Pets Alive will be hosting events in the Hudson Valley for everyone. This no-kill animal rescue takes pride...
12tomatoes.com
TikToker Shows Off $2,595 NYC Apartment And It’s Making People Claustrophobic
This New York City apartment is currently for rent and the world of TikTok is losing its minds over it. This studio apartment, which costs $2,595 per month, does not appear to be livable. We cannot fathom how anyone could live here but what do we know? Maybe this is...
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this Fall
The newest Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience Attraction Will Enchant and Delight Visitors of All Ages. Get ready to experience the ultimate magical enchanting adventure this fall when Harry Potter: Forbidden Forest Experience amazes visitors of all ages this October! Visitors will come face-to-face with magical animatronic characters and try their hand at casting spells on them; while walking through the dark woods with colorful lights and sound in plain sight right in the center of the action! It all takes place at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, NY; right off the Taconic Parkway. All ages are welcome! Various sessions open daily. The duration of the event is approximately 60-90 minutes long. The walking trail itself takes approximately 45-75 minutes to complete from start to finish! Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Check out the video here from their Facebook page:
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
Fancy Feast Opening Pop Up Restaurant for Humans in NYC
One thing I love about the Hudson Valley is being so close to New York City. Whenever we hear about some weird and trendy pop-up shop or restaurant, you know there's an excellent chance it's making a stop at The Big Apple. Whether you want steak, pizza, pasta, or a...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Fake ‘Off-Duty Trooper’ Guilty Of Hate Crime in Hudson Valley, NY
A man who lied about being an "off-duty" New York State trooper pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime against a Hudson Valley pastor and police Lieutenant. On Thursday in Orange County Court, 61-year-old William Ryan of Newburgh pleaded guilty to menacing in the second degree as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
PLANetizen
‘Instagrammed to Death’ or a Return to Pre-Pandemic Normal?
The the far western stretch of Washington Street in Dumbo, along the Brooklyn waterfront, where the arch of the Manhattan Bridge frames the Empire State Building in the distance. | BravoKiloVideo / Shutterstock. Instagram has been making appearances in the Planetizen news feed since 2013, when an article originally published...
21 shows offering 2-for-1 tickets for Broadway Week
NEW YORK -- The fall iteration of Broadway Week will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.That means two-for-one tickets are available for some of the most popular musicals and plays New York City has to offer.Broadway Week is actually much more than a week; this year it will run from Sept. 6-25.The following 21 shows are taking part:"1776" "Aladdin" "A Strange Loop" "Beetlejuice" "The Book of Mormon" "Chicago" "Come From Away" "Cost of Living" "Death of a Salesman" "Funny Girl" "Hadestown" "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" "Into The Woods" "The Kite Runner" "The Lion King" "MJ: The Musical" "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" "The Phantom of the Opera" "The Piano Lesson" "Six" "Wicked"To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County
Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, they're waste is good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing
On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
