The newest Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience Attraction Will Enchant and Delight Visitors of All Ages. Get ready to experience the ultimate magical enchanting adventure this fall when Harry Potter: Forbidden Forest Experience amazes visitors of all ages this October! Visitors will come face-to-face with magical animatronic characters and try their hand at casting spells on them; while walking through the dark woods with colorful lights and sound in plain sight right in the center of the action! It all takes place at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, NY; right off the Taconic Parkway. All ages are welcome! Various sessions open daily. The duration of the event is approximately 60-90 minutes long. The walking trail itself takes approximately 45-75 minutes to complete from start to finish! Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Check out the video here from their Facebook page:

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO