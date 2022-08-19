Read full article on original website
KYTV
Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days. Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.
KYTV
Harrison, Ark. beekeeper says hives damaged by weed spraying along highway
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A beekeeper in Harrison, Arkansas, believes chemicals sprayed on weeds along the highway killed his bees. Roger Bates, a lifelong beekeeper, lives along U.S. Highway 62. He says he’s struggled with bees dying since 2020 and has lost thousands of bees. He reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) several times, asking they don’t spray in front of his property.
ozarksfn.com
A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn
HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
wpsdlocal6.com
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
Body of woman found in Franklin County identified
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road earlier this month in Franklin County. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. On Aug. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found Tran's body.
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
Dentist becomes Springdale 1st grade teacher
Former dentist Lila Hernandez Rivas relocated from Venezuela to Springdale and discovered a new calling in education.
Russellville woman opens daycare with extended hours to benefit parents
Most daycares or after school centers shut their doors for the day around mid-evening a Pope County woman has decided to chase her dream of opening a center with extended hours to be an extra help to parents.
NWA avoiding a national teacher shortage
According to the U.S. Department of Education, there is a national teacher shortage.
Expanded Missouri arena to reopen with Garth Brooks concert
A newly expanded arena in Missouri will reopen with a Garth Brooks concert, and tickets go on sale next week.
thv11.com
Washington County deputies charge woman with trafficking meth
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Springdale Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a woman charged with trafficking meth through Washington County. On Aug. 16, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives learned a shipment of meth was being transported through Washington County. Detectives conducted surveillance on a vehicle driven by a suspect identified as Danielle Pennington, age 34, of Springdale.
Garth Brooks concert here in the Ozarks, Big Cedar Lodge new outdoor arena
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Announced on Wednesday, undoubtedly the the biggest star in country music is coming here to the Ozarks to showcase a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. “Garth Brooks to OPEN the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar...
KTLO
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
KTLO
Former cop turned crook reported to have violated parole and is now listed as absconder
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it has been declared a fugitive after violating the terms and conditions of his parole. During his law enforcement career, 54-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon, Jr., served as police chief in the small Mississippi County town of Keiser. The population of Keiser in 2020 was 751.
KTLO
3 transported to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in MH
A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mountain Home resulted in three individuals being transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. Sixty-seven-year-old Mary Banning of Flippin and 23-year-old Robbie Jo Stawski of Gepp sustained what were described as suspected minor injuries, and 41-year-old Shawn Hughes of Mountain Home had what was termed a possible injury.
KTLO
Rural Yellville woman accused of stealing, pawning firearms
Amanda Coker (Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office) A rural Yellville woman was booked into the Marion County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday on multiple charges. Forty-four-year-old Amanda Coker is most recently accused of breaking into a residence, stealing firearms and selling them a local pawn shop. According...
KTLO
Arrest warrant issued for man who was no show for court session
A man claiming to be homeless was arrested after being caught sleeping in a building in early July has now been declared a fugitive. Twenty-eight-year-old Gaberial McCasland of Mountain Home was scheduled to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court recently, but failed to show and an arrest warrant was ordered.
