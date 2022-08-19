Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*Travel
Mysuncoast.com
Late day storms in the forecast this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see mainly late afternoon and early evening storms through the rest of the work week through the weekend. That means we will see generally sunny skies to start the days and then increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms developing along the sea breeze as it moves inland. Those storms will then move back toward the Gulf during the evening hours.
Mysuncoast.com
Hot Weekend!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Chances for thunderstorms are limited this weekend which means more sunshine and more heat. The record high at SRQ Saturday is 96° from 1919, and we will be close. Once our westerly sea breeze kicks in around 2 PM, slightly cooler air will push in from the Gulf, where water temps are running 88° to 90° today. Thunderstorm chances gradually increase for the coming week as a small disturbance moves over Florida. As rain chances pick up, temps get a little cooler, too.
31 houses damaged in Manatee County storm Sunday evening
Colony Cove community members are now working to help people whose homes were impacted during a storm in Ellenton.
Mysuncoast.com
GALLERY: Manatee Public Safety releases photos of storm damage from weekend storms
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following strong storms that hit Ellenton Sunday, officials have released more photos of the damage of high winds. The storm mostly affected the Colony Cove area. No one was injured and the damage, though it looks awful, is minor. Crews and residents are working to clear the damage.
Mysuncoast.com
A storm in Ellenton leaves extensive damage in Colony Cove
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The sudden, violent thunderstorm that ripped through the Colony Cove subdivision Sunday damaged at least 31 homes, Manatee County officials said Monday. The storm came through around 5:30 p.m. and was originally only thought to have damaged only 12 to 14 homes, said Manatee County Public...
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Over a dozen mobile homes damaged by storm in Ellenton
Over a dozen seniors' mobile homes were damaged during severe storms in Ellenton on Sunday afternoon.
boatlyfe.com
Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix
<!– Racing: Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix. Coming off back to back race weekends in Michigan and Indiana, the American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series returns to Florida September 2-4 with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix presented by Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater. The P1 Offshore-produced contest is the sixth of eight races in the APBA series, and the four weekends between the August 7 event on Lake Michigan and the upcoming contest on Tampa Bay gives competitors a much-needed break to refresh/repair their equipment—and time to tend to their businesses back home.
Sarasota, Avon Park among top 10 US cities to move to in 2022, report says
Sarasota and Avon Park made it into a top 10 list of US cities to move to.
multifamilybiz.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto
PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
Mysuncoast.com
Ask the FPL Energy Experts on Aug 23
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Join ABC7 on August 23 with special guests from FPL to take viewer calls and questions about smart energy usage. The FPL energy experts will be taking calls about hurricane preparedness, lowering your power bill, and conserving more energy in your household. The number to call...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Siesta Key
When you visit Florida, one of the places to be at is Siesta Key Island, located between Roberts Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The Island boasts three main beaches: Siesta Beach, Turtle Beach, and Crescent Beach. Now you are asking yourself, what will I do when I get there? Whether you are a tourist or a resident of the Island, this article will help to know what are the best 20 things you should do when you are in Siesta Key.
stpetecatalyst.com
USGS remains one of St. Pete’s best-kept secrets
The nearly century-old historic red brick Studebaker building belies the highly technical marine research emanating from inside the federal facility. Built in 1925, the downtown building has served as the U. S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) St. Petersburg Coast and Marine Science Center since 1988. As the need to solve local and global research problems has increased, so have the facility’s numbers. The facility opened with six staff members and the staff has since ballooned to 100, all dedicated to protecting one of the area’s most precious resources – its water.
fb101.com
Top Museum Restaurants in Florida
Florida is home to some of the best museums and cultural attractions in the country and as more visitors choose to dine at on site, cafes and concession stands are no longer an afterthought, but now a deliberate part of the arts and culture experience with a standalone destination. The museum and restaurant experience are both enhanced by the other creating a culturally immersive activity for all.
Mysuncoast.com
Security increases as the football season begins
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High school football is back, but with an increased focus on safety. After gunshots were heard near the stadium at Palmetto High School’s Spring game, an effort to increase security is underway. New guidelines have been implemented by the Manatee County school district to help...
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
Fire under investigation after home burns in Apollo Beach
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Apollo Beach early Monday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Main Street Live unveils new events schedule for 2022-2023
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - With the return of Main Street Live in Downtown Bradenton, themes for the 2022 - 2023 series have been announced. The popular outdoor concert series has rebranded with the help of the City of Bradenton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), to raise the bar for the live music scene. Main Street Live will feature live entertainment by regional and local acts, food, artisan vendors, and so much more.
Family upset with overgrowth and grass-covered headstones at Manasota Cemetery
For two days, Nadeau has used her hands to clear headstones that are covered with grass and overgrowth at Manasota Memorial Park.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice’s SharePoint Hospital to close
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A hospital that’s been a mainstay in downtown Venice for decades will be closing Sept. 22. ShorePoint Health Venice on Monday announced plans to focus on outpatient services, where consumer demand is growing. The multistory hospital on the north end of The Rialto will close...
