Placement of sexually violent predator in Borrego Springs delayed one week

The placement of a man classified by the state as a sexually violent predator was delayed a week so two issues at the home in the community of Borrego Springs where the person will be living could be resolved, officials said Friday.

Last month, Superior Court Judge David Gill approved a bid to place 69-year-old Michael Martinez in a home on Running M Road, a roughly two-hour drive northeast of downtown San Diego. Many Borrego Springs residents protested the decision.

Martinez will be allow to live at the home under supervision by state authorities.

Gill originally ordered that Martinez be released from Coalinga State Hospital in Fresno County by Sept. 9. That was modified to Sept. 16 during a court hearing that was closed to the public Friday so the owner of the home Martinez will be living in could sort out a code enforcement violation and a clause in the mortgage.

Deputy District Attorney Martin Doyle said in an email that the homeowner will likely have to deal with an unpermitted garage on the property. There was also a clause in the mortgage that stipulated the home be occupied by the owner, a condition that has since been removed.

Liberty Healthcare, the company that will be supervising Martinez for the state, is reviewing the amended mortgage.

The issues are expected to be resolved in about a month, Doyle said.

Born and raised in coastal North County, Martinez has been diagnosed with a pedophilia and personality disorder, according to the District Attorney’s Office, and has been convicted in four separate cases involving children. He has been cleared for conditional release with tight restrictions.

Sexually violent predators represent less than one percent of California’s registered sex offender population. To be designated a predator under state law, an offender has to have been convicted of a sex crime against at least one victim and be diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.

The predator designation comes after a person has served their prison sentence, and is then committed to a state mental hospital following civil proceedings.

Most sexually violent predators — including Martinez — are housed at Coalinga State Hospital in Fresno County, where they can take part in a program that aims to teach them how to curb their criminal urges.

In 2017, Martinez was approved for release and placed in the community of Boulevard the following year.

Then, in 2019, his release was revoked, and he was ordered back to the hospital. Gill made it clear at a recent hearing that Martinez was not sent back to the hospital because he reoffended or attempted to reoffend but because he violated some unspecified aspect of his supervision agreement.

He was again cleared for release last year.

Alan Stillman, the executive director of Liberty Healthcare, said previously that the program has handled 55 offenders over 19 years. None of the offenders committed a new crime during release, he said, and there have been no new victims.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .