Porterville, CA

KGET

Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
EARLIMART, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Fresno man

Fresno police have announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that took place back in May of 2022. 41-year-old Guillermo Perez was identified as the second suspect in the May 18th, murder of Richard Martin. Martin was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the area of Shields and Brawley Avenue, police said.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found stabbed inside car in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found suffering from stab wounds inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and Broadway avenues after a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance footage from inside the gas station captured […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

12 arrested in human trafficking, child exploitation sting

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made in an operation to combat human trafficking and child exploitation, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that from Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County community gets $7.2M for new well

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County community of Tooleville will receive $7.2 million to construct a new well and intertie to consolidate with the nearby City of Exeter, according to the Department of Water Resources. Tooleville, which is located near Exeter in Tulare County has struggled with water during extreme heat in the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Wanted felon arrested after crashing into apartments

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- A vehicle speeding through an apartment complex in Northwest Fresno lead to a crash and an arrest Saturday afternoon. Fresno police say they spotted a vehicle driving fast in the 3400 block of North Marks Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Officers say as the car was leaving...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

3 armed men rob market in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery where they say three men walked into a market and demanded cash in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the C&F Market on Avenue 236 in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

