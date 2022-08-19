VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the two teenagers arrested following the deadly Porterville Library fire in February 2020 is now facing two counts of aggravated arson, according to an announcement by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. The two unidentified teenagers, who were both 13 years old at the time of the […]

