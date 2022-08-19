Read full article on original website
1 teen charged with arson in deadly Porterville Library fire
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the two teenagers arrested following the deadly Porterville Library fire in February 2020 is now facing two counts of aggravated arson, according to an announcement by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. The two unidentified teenagers, who were both 13 years old at the time of the […]
Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart
EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
Woman killed after gun goes off inside vehicle in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a gun went off inside a vehicle and killed a woman on Friday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department. At 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood Street and Buttonwood Avenue after someone called 911 to report a woman had been shot. […]
Kerman man released despite repeated alleged threats to Fresno County sheriff
'He's threatening to hurt her, kill her...': A 27-year-old Kerman man is out of jail on bond despite allegedly emailing a series of death threats to Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.
Stolen SUV found on fire in Tulare canal after chase
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the run after a chase with law enforcement ended in a fiery car crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:45 p.m., officers from the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force spotted an SUV in the area of Matheny Avenue and Prine […]
Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman
SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Fresno man
Fresno police have announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that took place back in May of 2022. 41-year-old Guillermo Perez was identified as the second suspect in the May 18th, murder of Richard Martin. Martin was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the area of Shields and Brawley Avenue, police said.
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
Man found stabbed inside car in downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found suffering from stab wounds inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and Broadway avenues after a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, […]
500 Lbs. Of Meth Found During Traffic Stop, One Of The Largest CHP Bust To Date
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KMJ) — The California Highway Patrol conducted several traffic stops and arrested multiple suspects leading to what it’s calling one of the largest drug busts to date. The CHP says 500 pounds of meth were found during a traffic stop near Highway 99, north of 7th...
Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance footage from inside the gas station captured […]
12 arrested in human trafficking, child exploitation sting
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made in an operation to combat human trafficking and child exploitation, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that from Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task […]
Tulare County community gets $7.2M for new well
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County community of Tooleville will receive $7.2 million to construct a new well and intertie to consolidate with the nearby City of Exeter, according to the Department of Water Resources. Tooleville, which is located near Exeter in Tulare County has struggled with water during extreme heat in the […]
Wanted felon arrested after crashing into apartments
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- A vehicle speeding through an apartment complex in Northwest Fresno lead to a crash and an arrest Saturday afternoon. Fresno police say they spotted a vehicle driving fast in the 3400 block of North Marks Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Officers say as the car was leaving...
3 armed men rob market in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery where they say three men walked into a market and demanded cash in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the C&F Market on Avenue 236 in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery.
1 man in custody, another critically injured after 2 separate shootings in Clovis
A man is critically injured and another man is in custody after two separate back-to-back gun violence incidents in Clovis early on Sunday morning.
