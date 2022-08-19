ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
A's clip Mariners on walkoff in 10th inning

Automatic runner Tony Kemp raced home from third base on Sheldon Neuse's chopper to the mound with no outs in the 10th inning Saturday afternoon, giving the Oakland Athletics a 4-3 walk-off victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners. After Dany Jimenez (3-4) held the Mariners scoreless in the top of...
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
White Sox' Andrew Vaughn batting second Sunday

The Chicago White Sox will start Andrew Vaughn in left field for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vaughn will cover left field and bat out of the second spot in Chicago's order today while A.J. Pollock takes the afternoon off. Our models project Vaughn, who has a $3,000 salary...
Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner will take the night off while Yadier Molina catches against the Cubs and bats eighth. Our models project Knizner to make 70 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn Expects to Play After HBP in the Face

The eighth inning of Friday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians brought about a scary moment. Sox’ right fielder Andrew Vaughn was hit by a 96 MPH fastball that glanced off his arm and struck his face. The second-year slugger somehow escaped with only a bloody lip and remained in the game for the time being.
Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs Saturday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Velazquez is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 126 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .235 batting average with a .745 OPS,...
Cubs Look to Continue August Run Against Cardinals

On Monday night, the Cubs will welcome the first-place St. Louis Cardinals into Wrigley Field for a four-game series. This is the first meeting between the teams since a three-game series in St. Louis earlier this month that resulted in a Cardinals sweep. However, this is not the same Cubs...
Contreras Delivers Walk-Off Win to Cubs in Extra Innings

The Chicago Cubs appeared to be well on their way to securing their fifth straight series win. Marcus Stroman had settled in after a choppy first and stood on the mound through 7.2 innings pitched and no one on. It appeared the Cubs were closing in on a typical 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, but the game took a turn for the crazy quickly.
Inter Miami moves above playoff line with win over Toronto FC

Ariel Lassiter's goal in the waning minutes of the first half proved the difference as Inter Miami CF did just enough to beat visiting Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in an Eastern Conference match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The win allowed Miami (10-10-6, 36 points) to leapfrog from eighth to...
