MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Yardbarker
A's clip Mariners on walkoff in 10th inning
Automatic runner Tony Kemp raced home from third base on Sheldon Neuse's chopper to the mound with no outs in the 10th inning Saturday afternoon, giving the Oakland Athletics a 4-3 walk-off victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners. After Dany Jimenez (3-4) held the Mariners scoreless in the top of...
Dodgers Roster: Dustin May Returns, Popular Reliever DFA'd
There's a code red as Dustin May returns to the Dodgers starting rotation...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Compares Hanser Alberto to Former LA Infielder
Since Hanser Alberto jumped into the scene, Justin Turner has taken immediate notice of not only his baseball talent but his "gem of a human" personality.
Longtime Detroit Tigers catcher, utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
JJohn Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday at 73.
Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Released from OKC; Future Still Unknown
After a good yet short few years the Dodgers and the Astros then back to LA, the Dodgers decided to let go of Baez after struggling in Oklahoma City.
MLB News: Former Angels Manager Joe Maddon Absolutely Torches LA's Front Office
Former Angels manager Joe Maddon didn't hold anything back when discussing the Angels - the team that abruptly fired him mid-season.
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com
White Sox' Andrew Vaughn batting second Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Andrew Vaughn in left field for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vaughn will cover left field and bat out of the second spot in Chicago's order today while A.J. Pollock takes the afternoon off. Our models project Vaughn, who has a $3,000 salary...
Tony La Russa Defends Latest Baffling Intentional Walk Decision
The White Sox manager isn’t backing down after another head-scratching move.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner will take the night off while Yadier Molina catches against the Cubs and bats eighth. Our models project Knizner to make 70 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
Yardbarker
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn Expects to Play After HBP in the Face
The eighth inning of Friday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians brought about a scary moment. Sox’ right fielder Andrew Vaughn was hit by a 96 MPH fastball that glanced off his arm and struck his face. The second-year slugger somehow escaped with only a bloody lip and remained in the game for the time being.
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs Saturday afternoon
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Velazquez is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 126 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .235 batting average with a .745 OPS,...
Pujols blasts two more HRs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 16-7
PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol leaned back in his chair postgame, trying to find more superlatives to describe ageless Albert Pujols. Words weren’t easy to come by, as the slugger’s lore in baseball history continues to grow. “Listen to the names that we’re...
Yardbarker
Cubs Look to Continue August Run Against Cardinals
On Monday night, the Cubs will welcome the first-place St. Louis Cardinals into Wrigley Field for a four-game series. This is the first meeting between the teams since a three-game series in St. Louis earlier this month that resulted in a Cardinals sweep. However, this is not the same Cubs...
Cardinals' Yadier Molina Returns After Missing Weekend For 'Business Reasons'
St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina returns to lineup Monday night against the Chicago Cubs after taking Saturday and Sunday off. The Puerto Rican basketball team he owns, Vaqueros de Bayamón, won its league championship over the weekend.
Yardbarker
Contreras Delivers Walk-Off Win to Cubs in Extra Innings
The Chicago Cubs appeared to be well on their way to securing their fifth straight series win. Marcus Stroman had settled in after a choppy first and stood on the mound through 7.2 innings pitched and no one on. It appeared the Cubs were closing in on a typical 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, but the game took a turn for the crazy quickly.
ESPN
Inter Miami moves above playoff line with win over Toronto FC
Ariel Lassiter's goal in the waning minutes of the first half proved the difference as Inter Miami CF did just enough to beat visiting Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in an Eastern Conference match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The win allowed Miami (10-10-6, 36 points) to leapfrog from eighth to...
