Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
China to promote fiscal, monetary policies to support job stabilisation-minister
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will focus on expanding jobs and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to support job market stabilisation, Li Zhong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said on Thursday.
JOBS・
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Comments / 0