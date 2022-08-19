ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Bar Association helps to expunge some criminal records

By Gabriel Johnson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local organization is helping people who are facing legal trouble get back on their feet.

The Topeka Bar Association held its clean slate session today. The program helps people clear certain crimes or convictions from their records.

TBA provided the documents needed for people to begin this process. Law professors from Washburn University held an information session for the upcoming expungement event.

“We know that having a criminal record is a barrier to accessing housing and employment,” Washburn Associate Professor of Law Michelle Ewert said. “We wanted people who have moved past the things they may have done in the past, and who are different people now to have the chance to improve their lives and to make things better for their families.”

People can head to Agriculture Hall at Stormont Vail Events Center on Sep. 15 to file their petition. For more information on TBA’s expungement project, click HERE .

