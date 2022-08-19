Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans have made a beeline to Angelino Heights to gawk at Bob’s Market, the store owned by the family of the film’s Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the character’s quaint Victorian house. But unlike the nearby house where The WB series “Charmed” was shot, Bob’s Market and Dominic’s house have become a destination for more than just...
theeastsiderla.com
East Hollywood family comes to the rescue of an urban hawk
East Hollywood -- As he was walking his daughter Clara to school in mid-June, Asa Shumskas noticed a pile of feathers on the sidewalk near a chain link fence overlooking the 101 Freeway. Walking closer, he discovered a red-tailed hawk, alert but not moving. Knowing something was wrong – he...
grimygoods.com
6 Must See Concerts in Los Angeles – Aug. 22-28
Now that August is coming to an end, why not bid this month with some wild performances and fantastic evenings? There will be a multitude of wonderful opportunities to see live music featuring both iconic and fresh performers in Los Angeles. Enlisted below are our 6 Must-See Concerts in Los Angeles that are full of unique shows from both lesser-known artists and world renowned starts.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lastandardnewspaper.com
Leimert Park Jazz Festival
What began in 2015 as an intimate annual block party (the Sutro Avenue Summer Soirée) on a residential street in Leimert Park has evolved organically into the Leimert Park Jazz Festival. Now in its 3rd year (and the second time presented in-person), the Leimert Park Jazz Festival is growing into a centerpiece of summer programming in South Los Angeles, drawing an audience that is diverse in age, race, ethnicity and socioeconomics. The Leimert Park Jazz Festival provides a platform to showcase and promote locally and internationally known music artists, local small minority-owned businesses, visual artists, and nonprofit organizations.
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
westsidetoday.com
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades. While Los Angeles’ Westside is known for pricey real estate, certain areas stand out among the expensive and exclusive areas. As reported by Forbes.com, these are the four areas with the most exorbitant prices in Los Angeles’ Westside.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch to Sprout in Culver City
You can hatch a plan to have a great fall, the sort of season that is brimming with crisp (or at least crisp-ish) outings around Southern California, and caramel-topped treats, and all of those adorable costume parades. But to "patch" a plan is something a bit different: That means you...
smobserved.com
Rapper Quando Rondo Was Intended Target of Shooting Near Beverly Center Friday News Night. "Lul Pab" killed.
Los Angeles was shocked to hear of a gunfire incident at the Mobil gasoline station down the block from the Beverly Center. Two men jumped out of a white SUV and opened fire on the occupants of a black SUV. On August 19, 2022, rapper Tyquian Bowman aka "Quando Rondo"...
younghollywood.com
L.A. Guide: Tattoo Shops & Artists to Check Out For Your New (or Next) Tat!
( © ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) Deciding to get a new tattoo—whether it’s your first or one of many—is a decision that requires a lot of consideration. Not only do you have to think of the design you want, the size, and the placement, you also have to find the right tattoo shop and artist to really ensure that you’ll love the piece. Fortunately, if you live in L.A. or are visiting, this city is filled with tons of talented tattoo artists to help your tatted dreams come to fruition. In order to make it a bit easier for you, we’ve created a guide for which shops and artists to check out in L.A.!
Reality star Scott Disick crashes Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas
Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?
We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
nypressnews.com
Rapper Quando Rondo mourns loss of friend shot to death at gas station near Beverly Center
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The man who was fatally shot as he was inside an SUV at a Beverly Grove gas station on Friday was a friend of Atlanta-based rapper Quando Rondo. The 23-year-old rapper posted a photo on Instagram Sunday paired with the caption “My Cuz.”. According...
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year
Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
Venice salon owner recalls seeing Anne Heche before crash: report
Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair, is believed to be the last person to have seen Heche alive on Aug. 5. He posted a photo of him with the 53-year-old actress on Instagram.
foxla.com
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
DTLA Proud Festival returns at a new location
The event expands and moves to Grand Park, including fun for kids and families
Comments / 0