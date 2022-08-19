( © ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) Deciding to get a new tattoo—whether it’s your first or one of many—is a decision that requires a lot of consideration. Not only do you have to think of the design you want, the size, and the placement, you also have to find the right tattoo shop and artist to really ensure that you’ll love the piece. Fortunately, if you live in L.A. or are visiting, this city is filled with tons of talented tattoo artists to help your tatted dreams come to fruition. In order to make it a bit easier for you, we’ve created a guide for which shops and artists to check out in L.A.!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO