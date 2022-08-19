Parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin have a bit of Saturday morning fog. That fog should lift by late morning. A low pressure system in northeastern Iowa will drift slowly eastward today. It’s still close enough to give east-central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area, and parts of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin a chance of scattered showers today, with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm also possible. The spots that do see some rain today will see many more dry minutes than wet minutes.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO