ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

A bit cool this Saturday, with a shower chance in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin

Parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin have a bit of Saturday morning fog. That fog should lift by late morning. A low pressure system in northeastern Iowa will drift slowly eastward today. It’s still close enough to give east-central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area, and parts of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin a chance of scattered showers today, with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm also possible. The spots that do see some rain today will see many more dry minutes than wet minutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Will Feel the Effects of Extreme Heat

(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels, and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs, according to Leah Treidler with the Wisconsin Public Radio. That’s according to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
wuwm.com

Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually

According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN

100+ people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park after being stuck for several hours

Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 p.m. Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISN

UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn

RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
RICHMOND, IL
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Town Is Crawling With (Possibly Creepy) Wooden Trolls

Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin is a quiet, unassuming small Wisconsin town with some peculiar statues standing guard around as tourist attractions. It all started in 1976 when the owners of a Scandinavian gift shop in town, Open House, imported a troll from Sweden and displayed it outside their store where it was visible from the highway.
MOUNT HOREB, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nbc15.com

Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

People across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries Saturday to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. After a three-year hiatus, the Rape Crisis Center held their...
nbc15.com

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin surpasses 1.6M total cases of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,601,763 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,299 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,601,7631,597,705 (+4,058) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,919 (64.7%)3,773,234 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin health officials warn of increased overdose risk

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Health departments across Wisconsin are warning residents about an increased risk of overdose from opioid use. Data from the Milwaukee County medical examiner shows from 2018 to 2021, fatal overdoses increased by 68%, from 364 to 613. The West Allis Fire Department sends the first...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions

Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy