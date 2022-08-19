ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Unlikely To Reopen Angelina Jolie's Case Against Brad Pitt

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
Source: mega

As more details surface regarding Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's alleged 2016 flight that reportedly left her with bruises, sources reveal the FBI is not likely to reopen the case after failing to press charges against the Maleficent actress' estranged ex-husband the first time.

Source: mega

"The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here," a friend close to Pitt shared. "At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges."

"The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case," added the source. "This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad."

Source: mega

"Angelina’s claims were raised in at least two different legal contexts: the incident on the plane and then again during a lengthy custody trial," the friend continued. "In one case, there were no charges brought and in another, Brad was granted 50/50 custody."

As OK! previously reported, Jolie is said to be "desperately trying to find something new" to use against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, as their lengthy legal battles rage on after authorities decided not to charge Pitt following the infamous alleged domestic violence incident that took place while aboard a private plane in 2016.

Source: mega

Jolie's initial lawsuit claimed that Pitt drunkenly screamed at her while on a flight from France back to the United States. One hour into the trip, the exes reportedly got into an argument in the bathroom where the Troy star "grabbed [Angelina] by the head, shaking her."

The legal documents also stated that Pitt verbally berated her, hurling cruel insults, including telling her that she was "f****ing up this family" and "you broke up your family, congratulations."

Following the alleged domestic violence, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress was said to have been left with "rug burn"-like injuries on her hand, bruising on her elbow and back pain.

Source: OK!

However, after viewing the evidence, authorities decided not to charge the actor with a crime.

"After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent," the FBI statement read. "It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

Page Six was first to report the source's opinion that the FBI will not revisit the case.

#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Fbi#Domestic Violence#Maleficent
