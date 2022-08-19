Effective: 2022-08-22 19:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Cochise. * WHEN...Until 945 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 642 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Southeast Pima county. The heaviest rainfall, between 0.75 and 1.50 inches has fallen in the Cienega Creek and Agua Verde Creek watersheds. This will cause small stream flooding along and near washes that flow into these creeks. - This includes the following streams and drainages Martinez Wash, Ash Creek, Cienega Creek, Rincon Creek, Agua Verde Creek, Montosa Canyon, Pantano Wash, Mescal Arroyo, Apache Canyon and Paige Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Vail. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

