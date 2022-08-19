Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting near SC State kills 1, more security planned
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — One woman was killed and three other people were injured during a shooting at a home near South Carolina State University, prompting a campus lockdown for a few hours overnight, authorities said Monday. A 27-year-old woman from the Columbia suburb of Irmo was killed in the shooting late Sunday night, Orangeburg […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim killed in shooting near SC State; College adds security measures
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting near South Carolina State University that left one student wounded and another injured. Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo, died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said....
live5news.com
Reported shooting puts SC State on brief lockdown
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning. Just after midnight, a message from the school’s Office of Institutional Advancement said the school’s campus was shut down because of a shooting in the area.
City of Aiken says Project Pascalis lawsuit should be dismissed
The City of Aiken has argued that the lawsuit filed against it over Project Pascalis should be dismissed because the suit hasn't been timely filed and that the plaintiffs in the suit haven't acted ethically. Attorney Daniel Plyler filed an answer to the allegations contained in the suit and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbia For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbia for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Columbia. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
wach.com
Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
WLTX.com
On 13th trip across US on bike, man hopes each stop also starts important conversation
William Galloway stopped in Cayce on Sunday. He'll head to Barnwell next - and then to Florida. He's pushed forward by a subject very personal to him.
WIS-TV
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
Shealy begins role as PRT director
NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
WIS-TV
SC State and Claflin University placed on lockdown
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evacuation notice given to residents at apartment complex. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Ways to make change easier for students. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM...
WIS-TV
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper were taped to the...
Fairfield County woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
WYFF4.com
Earthquakes in South Carolina: What is the likelihood of more larger earthquakes?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What is the likelihood that a larger earthquake will be felt in South Carolina as part of the ongoing "swarm" in the region?. It's a question a lot of people have been asking and now the United States Geological Survey is providing some scenarios. (Video above...
coladaily.com
Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman
The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans
Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
WIS-TV
Teenaged shooting suspect turns self in to police in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old shooting suspect turned himself in to police Monday in Sumter. Rakim Da’Veon Wells of Clement St. is charged with:. Police were called to a home on Barwick Rd at 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a family member found the 43-year-old James Matthew McCoy, Jr. wounded inside the home.
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Clarendon County Sheriff’s Deputy with multiple offenses involving a minor
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Clarendon County deputy Antonio Pearson, 36, of Sumter, S.C. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley requested SLED investigate Pearson. Pearson was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 18 for misconduct in office, disseminating obscene material to a...
FOX Carolina
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the Midlands. The swarm in Elgin, SC began on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake, according to USGS. The largest earthquake...
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
Comments / 0