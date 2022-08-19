ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAV News 3

Shooting near SC State kills 1, more security planned

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — One woman was killed and three other people were injured during a shooting at a home near South Carolina State University, prompting a campus lockdown for a few hours overnight, authorities said Monday. A 27-year-old woman from the Columbia suburb of Irmo was killed in the shooting late Sunday night, Orangeburg […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Reported shooting puts SC State on brief lockdown

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning. Just after midnight, a message from the school’s Office of Institutional Advancement said the school’s campus was shut down because of a shooting in the area.
ORANGEBURG, SC
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
Newberry Observer

Shealy begins role as PRT director

NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

SC State and Claflin University placed on lockdown

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evacuation notice given to residents at apartment complex. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Ways to make change easier for students. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM...
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman

The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
IRMO, SC
Aiken Standard

Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans

Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Teenaged shooting suspect turns self in to police in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old shooting suspect turned himself in to police Monday in Sumter. Rakim Da’Veon Wells of Clement St. is charged with:. Police were called to a home on Barwick Rd at 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a family member found the 43-year-old James Matthew McCoy, Jr. wounded inside the home.
SUMTER, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the Midlands. The swarm in Elgin, SC began on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake, according to USGS. The largest earthquake...
ELGIN, SC

