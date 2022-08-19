ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
Mike Tomlin letting Steelers QB battle rage on until the 11th hour

The quarterback battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers has drawn eyes all offseason, but don’t expect it to be over just yet between Trubisky and Pickett. While we’ve seen a team or two around the NFL name their starting quarterback after the second game of the preseason, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are not among them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond

The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
