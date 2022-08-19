Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernexpress.com
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
northernexpress.com
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
northernexpress.com
Starry Night Exhibit
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
northernexpress.com
Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods
In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernexpress.com
PAIRINGS Featuring the Art of Carrie C & Charles Murphy
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
northernexpress.com
Mitch Albom, Author
Speech topic is: "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" with some commentary mixed in from "Giving is Living" From Tuesdays with Morrie to Haiti." Albom will speak in sanctuary with book signing & reception in parish hall. Open to public. Space is limited.
northernexpress.com
Traverse City Triathlon
The Olympic & sprint-distance races start in the waters of Bowers Harbor on West Grand Traverse Bay for a looped swim. The bike courses point athletes past picturesque orchards & vineyards & over a few tough climbs. Heading out on the run, racers follow Neahtawanta Road along the water before turning up a dirt road into the Pyatt Nature Preserve. Athletes then return to the pavement for the final stretch to the finish line at Bowers Harbor Park.
Comments / 0