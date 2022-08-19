ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Starry Night Exhibit

Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
NORTHPORT, MI
northernexpress.com

Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods

In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Government
Petoskey, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
northernexpress.com

Mitch Albom, Author

Speech topic is: "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" with some commentary mixed in from "Giving is Living" From Tuesdays with Morrie to Haiti." Albom will speak in sanctuary with book signing & reception in parish hall. Open to public. Space is limited.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

Traverse City Triathlon

The Olympic & sprint-distance races start in the waters of Bowers Harbor on West Grand Traverse Bay for a looped swim. The bike courses point athletes past picturesque orchards & vineyards & over a few tough climbs. Heading out on the run, racers follow Neahtawanta Road along the water before turning up a dirt road into the Pyatt Nature Preserve. Athletes then return to the pavement for the final stretch to the finish line at Bowers Harbor Park.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy