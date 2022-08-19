The Olympic & sprint-distance races start in the waters of Bowers Harbor on West Grand Traverse Bay for a looped swim. The bike courses point athletes past picturesque orchards & vineyards & over a few tough climbs. Heading out on the run, racers follow Neahtawanta Road along the water before turning up a dirt road into the Pyatt Nature Preserve. Athletes then return to the pavement for the final stretch to the finish line at Bowers Harbor Park.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO