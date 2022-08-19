Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
New facility the 'living room' for Florida athletics
Florida executive associate athletics director for internal affairs Chip Howard stood just inside the front entrance of the James W. Heavener Football Training Center, a project that he helped oversee for much of the last five years. Understandably, Howard was proud of the outcome: a categorically stunning $85 million facility...
247Sports
LOOK: In-depth tour of Florida brand new football facility
Florida did its part to remain competitive in the facilities arms race with its brand new James W. Heavener Football Training Center located just a short walk from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The 140,000 square-foot, $85 million facility became operational on Sunday, Aug. 14, when Florida’s players officially move in.
Comments / 0