Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an AccidentDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Centennial Indian Market blends tradition and innovation
The Friday before Indian Market, the Santa Fe Community Convention Center was filled with paintings, sculpture, beadwork, jewelry and more. Contemporary works won prizes, like Cara Romero's photograph of an astronaut surrounded by corn which won the Best of Class Award in the 2D category, alongside more traditional works like the polychrome jar by Russell Sanchez of San Ildefonso Pueblo, which won Best of Show overall.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts. In all,...
City of Santa Fe Launches Approval Process for Re-Developing Midtown Campus
The City of Santa Fe moved closer yesterday to a Nov. 9 City Council vote on plans for the Midtown campus by submitting applications related to the land development plan for the site to the Planning and Land Use Department. According to a news release, two “interdependent documents,” one for land development and one for community development, establish the master plan and public policy objectives, respectively. “Midtown is moving forward!” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. “We’re seeing important progress with both the zone change and the master plan. Community voices continue to play a key role in defining what will happen on the site and we’re hearing from interested developers who recognize Midtown as the new center of Santa Fe. I’m excited to see all of the work of preparation with the community and planners now turn into action.” The plans, the news release notes, “represent the culmination of several years of planning with the public, city staff, consultants, developers, and elected officials” and are “based on objectives expressed by residents of Santa Fe for a multi-use civic district that’s environmentally sustainable, socially equitable, affordable, economically robust, and continually responsive to public wishes for its evolution.”
Legacy Church buys RR movie theater property
The movie-going public won’t notice anything, except improvements to seating and the lobby, said Gary Moore, owner of Premiere Cos. Rio Rancho – Legacy Church has acquired the Premiere Theater property, according to an announcement from the church. The deal will enable the church to continue services on...
New Mexico’s annual celebration ¡Globalquerque! is back
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating its 18th year, ¡Globalquerque! returns once again as the biggest Southwest World Music and Culture party in September. ¡Globalquerque! is back, with its entire pre-pandemic programming. There will also be international food and drink as well as an artisan booth in the...
Rio Grande running stronger, but experts aren’t celebrating yet
"My message is the same to middle valley: if you're a praying sort of person please pray for rain because we continue to need it," Casuga says.
The Secret to This New Mexico Home’s Jewel-Toned Stucco Exteriors
Would you stick with an outdoor renovation if you knew it was going to take 20 years? Heidi Steele did, and she has no regrets. “The plants themselves took nearly five years to get comfortable,” she admits. Steele’s town, outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is where the desert meets the mountains—the summers are 110 degrees, while the winters get down to minus-20. But between finding the exact right shade of yellow for her home’s exterior and installing a corrugated tin fence for her three-building compound, Steele was never sitting around waiting for the grass—er, cacti—to grow. Ahead, the founder of Surface Resources guides us through the lengthy landscaping process and shines a light on how she’s embraced the high desert’s heat.
Take a Tour Around Albuquerque
There’s no better introduction to the city than experiencing the vibrancy of Albuquerque, from street art to mountain vistas and film sets to riverside rides, on a tour. Whether you want to learn more about the city’s celebrated history, explore iconic landmarks or check out the renowned beer scene, these Albuquerque tours won’t disappoint.
Movie to film around Albuquerque stars Umbrella Academy, Dallas Buyers Club actors
For production, 30 crew members will be employed. Other workers include 24 New Mexico actors and 70 New Mexico background talent.
Dark chapter of America’s history buried beneath neighborhood park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a parcel of land, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, sits 4-H Park. "4-H Park is a city park," said Terry Sloan, Intergovernmental Tribal Liaison for the City of Albuquerque. "It is a nice park." It's also something else: a final resting place for children. "There...
Your guide to the 98th Burning of Zozobra on KOAT 7
The 98th Burning of Zozobra will take place on Friday, September 2, rain or shine. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe continues with the decades project and celebrates Zozobra in the 1990's. Below is everything you need to know about this year's Burning of Old Man Gloom. What...
82-year-old New Mexico woman missing
Santa Fe, NM (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police Department:. The following is information for the distribution of a Silver Alert from the Santa Fe Police Department. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Santa Fe Police at (505) 428-3710.
Las Vegas, New Mexico is suffering from a severe water shortage. "The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico is now down to just 30 days left of water as of Aug. 22. Now, they're looking to buy time while they find a permanent solution." —Angel Salcedo.
BioPark collecting old electronics to help conserve wildlife habitats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has installed drop-off boxes at the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden to recycle old cell phones and other electronic devices. The BioPark says these recycling boxes will help reduce the amount of mineral extraction needed to make electronic devices, which can damage animals’ ecosystems and habitats. The drop-off boxes […]
Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating
The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
Appeal by neighborhood association targets sole approved homeless camp in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In August, the city of Albuquerque approved a safe outdoor space just off of O-25 and Menaul. Last week, the Albuquerque City Council passed legislation not allowing any more applications for those spaces. At the same meeting, a local neighborhood association appealed the safe outdoor space.
Mountain West Brew Fest is back
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The seventh annual Mountain West Brew Fest is back on August 27 at Loretto Park and features live music, food trucks, and games. The event features tasting events for local breweries, distilleries, wineries, and cider. The Mountain West Brew Fest runs from 11 a.m. to...
The story behind today’s Indigo Crow Cafe
Did you know—the Indigo Crow Cafe was once the grocery store and gas station shown in this photo? This photograph was taken in the early 1940s; since that time the building’s history mirrors Corrales history. The store was probably built in the 1920s by Alejandro Gonzales Sr., perhaps...
NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history, choking rivers and streams.
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
