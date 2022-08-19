The City of Santa Fe moved closer yesterday to a Nov. 9 City Council vote on plans for the Midtown campus by submitting applications related to the land development plan for the site to the Planning and Land Use Department. According to a news release, two “interdependent documents,” one for land development and one for community development, establish the master plan and public policy objectives, respectively. “Midtown is moving forward!” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. “We’re seeing important progress with both the zone change and the master plan. Community voices continue to play a key role in defining what will happen on the site and we’re hearing from interested developers who recognize Midtown as the new center of Santa Fe. I’m excited to see all of the work of preparation with the community and planners now turn into action.” The plans, the news release notes, “represent the culmination of several years of planning with the public, city staff, consultants, developers, and elected officials” and are “based on objectives expressed by residents of Santa Fe for a multi-use civic district that’s environmentally sustainable, socially equitable, affordable, economically robust, and continually responsive to public wishes for its evolution.”

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO