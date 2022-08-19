Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
More than two tons of cardboard has been recycled
Alexandria, La. (August 23, 2022) — Local residents are increasingly choosing to recycle their used cardboard items thanks to the City of Alexandria’s new recycling program. In the few weeks since the City partnered with Hometown Waste Services, LLC, in May, more than two tons of cardboard has been recycled with organizers seeing increased collections as residents become more aware of the program.
Food Prices Soar as Inflation Rises
Inflation is hitting people hard when they go to the grocery store and fill up their gas tanks. The recently passed federal Inflation Reduction Act attempts to do just that but will it really do so? ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. Ty, inflation is affecting everyone here...
Voting is open for the 2022 Bizzy Awards
CAST YOUR VOTE for the best in each of the nine categories. Each Chamber of Commerce Member Representative is allowed one ballot. Only ballots submitted by Chamber of Commerce Member Representatives will be counted. It’s time to shine a spotlight and honor local businesses and industries at the 2022 Bizzy...
Cypress Arrow Animal Cruelty Case Gets National Coverage, Pineville Trainer Speaks Out
WARNING the videos shown may be disturbing to some viewers. The Cypress Arrow K9 facility animal abuse story is getting national media attention. The story appeared on Fox News and in People Magazine over the weekend. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the story from the perspective of a local dog trainer who says from what he has seen the behavior shown in the videos rise to the level of abuse.
Louisiana Christian University Honors Freshman and Athletes at Convocation
Louisiana Christian University hosted their annual athletics preseason convocation. Every year they teach the student body about the importance of celebrating each other. Louisiana Christian University President and CEO Rick Brewer is proud to recognize each student-athlete through their annual convocation. “Celebrating who we are at Louisiana Christian University, reminding...
LSUA Welcomes Students for First Day of Classes
Louisiana State University of Alexandria welcomes back students for the new school year. LSUA has been rebuilding the campus and improving student enrollment. Kylee Voorhies says, “My first day has been really, really great and I’m excited to be back this year and I’m ready for another amazing year.”
