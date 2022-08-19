ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods

In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Starry Night Exhibit

Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
NORTHPORT, MI
Frankfort, MI
Music from the Heart

Featuring Naomi Spann & her brother, Christopher, Rachel Stratton & Marty Sage. Broadway, christian, opera & more. Donations will go to ACTS & Women's Resource Center.
KEWADIN, MI

