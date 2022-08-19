Read full article on original website
northernexpress.com
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods
In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
Starry Night Exhibit
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
PAIRINGS Featuring the Art of Carrie C & Charles Murphy
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
Music from the Heart
Featuring Naomi Spann & her brother, Christopher, Rachel Stratton & Marty Sage. Broadway, christian, opera & more. Donations will go to ACTS & Women's Resource Center.
