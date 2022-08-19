Read full article on original website
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 15 through 21
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Celestina Ortiz, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Surina Clairmont, Churchill SO; New...
Watch live: Law enforcement says body is likely Kiely, but still awaiting positive identification
11:06 a.m. update: Law enforcement officer Shannon Moon says they believe the body found in the vehicle in Prosser Creek Reservoir is that of Kiely Rodni, 16. "We located the...
KOLO TV Reno
45 violations issued, 2 arrested during anti-street racing operation
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday operation aiming to address illegal street racing resulted in citations being issued for 45 violations and one person being arrested. The violations were for various incidents including reckless driving, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations. Two people were also arrested, one for driving under the influence, and another for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
2news.com
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for beating death in 2020
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced Michael Thomas Woods, from Reno, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole beginning after a minimum of 10 years has been served. Woods pled guilty in June, 2022 to a charge of Second-Degree Murder in connection...
mynews4.com
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV. But employees had a gut feeling something was off. That feeling stopped a potential crime that could have had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how it...
Body of missing Truckee teen believed found, police say | Reno Memo
Read all of RGJ.com through Feb. 22 for just $1 -- subscribe today! It's Monday afternoon, and there's a lot happening -- let's get to the news. Body found in reservoir believed to be Kiely Rodni ...
fernleyreporter.com
Person killed on officer-involved shooting following Aug. 4 chase identified as Winnemucca man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting Aug. 4 in Wadsworth after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 as Tony DeHart, 40, of Winnemucca. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, hasn’t yet determined whether DeHart was shot...
Investigation continues after law enforcement says it's likely body found in reservoir is Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Law enforcement on Monday stopped short of confirming that missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni was found dead in Prosser Creek Reservoir. "We have recovered the vehicle. We have located a decedent inside the vehicle," Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon said at a press conference held just a few yards from the volunteer command center for...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Sparks that left one person dead on Monday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department were called to a home on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance where someone was possibly armed, said SPD Public Information Officer Nick Chambers.
mynews4.com
Secret Witness offers reward after shots fired in Sparks neighborhood
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following reports of shots being fired in a Sparks neighborhood Saturday night, Secret Witness is offering a reward for information. According to the organization's law enforcement liason, Sparks Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined no subjects had been struck by gunfire. At this time the investigation is still ongoing, and leads are being investigated.
2news.com
Reno Man Arrested After Stealing Handgun, Money from Local Business
On August 18, 2022, at around 6 a.m., Sparks patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greg street on report of a commercial burglary that happened at approximately 2:30 that morning. While investigating, officers learned that several items had been stolen, including a large amount of US currency and...
How the Kiely Rodni case turned into a nightmarish internet witch hunt
"I've covered nearly a hundred missing persons cases and followed countless more, but I've rarely seen an online furor as heartless as the one surrounding Kiely."
Body in car found in lake during search for Kiely Rodni, California teen missing for two weeks
Law enforcement has been notified, according to the independent search team, but has not yet confirmed the identity of the body.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
2news.com
DCSO investigating possible threat made against Douglas High School
The Douglas County School District says it has learned that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat made towards Douglas High School (DHS). In a Facebook post released by the school district Sunday, August 21, 2022, it says the sheriff's office does not know if the threat is credible but made the decision to share the information with DHS families.
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake
TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available." Her disappearance...
KOLO TV Reno
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
mynews4.com
Man in high-speed chase that ended in an officer involved shooting identified
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the identify of a man who died earlier this month after a high-speed chase near Wadsworth. Authorities said a driver led Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials on a high-speed chase...
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Keeks the dog to be Mayor of Reno for a day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will make Keeks the dog Mayor for a day on Wednesday. Keeks is a service dog who serves Mike Keeney, a disabled senior and a veteran. Keeks is a client of Options, a nonprofit providing veterinary care to pets who would otherwise...
