Arrests and Bookings August 15 through 21

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Celestina Ortiz, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Surina Clairmont, Churchill SO; New...
45 violations issued, 2 arrested during anti-street racing operation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday operation aiming to address illegal street racing resulted in citations being issued for 45 violations and one person being arrested. The violations were for various incidents including reckless driving, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations. Two people were also arrested, one for driving under the influence, and another for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for beating death in 2020

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced Michael Thomas Woods, from Reno, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole beginning after a minimum of 10 years has been served. Woods pled guilty in June, 2022 to a charge of Second-Degree Murder in connection...
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV. But employees had a gut feeling something was off. That feeling stopped a potential crime that could have had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how it...
Investigation continues after law enforcement says it's likely body found in reservoir is Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Law enforcement on Monday stopped short of confirming that missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni was found dead in Prosser Creek Reservoir. "We have recovered the vehicle. We have located a decedent inside the vehicle," Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon said at a press conference held just a few yards from the volunteer command center for...
WCSO investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Sparks that left one person dead on Monday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department were called to a home on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance where someone was possibly armed, said SPD Public Information Officer Nick Chambers.
Secret Witness offers reward after shots fired in Sparks neighborhood

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following reports of shots being fired in a Sparks neighborhood Saturday night, Secret Witness is offering a reward for information. According to the organization's law enforcement liason, Sparks Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined no subjects had been struck by gunfire. At this time the investigation is still ongoing, and leads are being investigated.
Reno Man Arrested After Stealing Handgun, Money from Local Business

On August 18, 2022, at around 6 a.m., Sparks patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greg street on report of a commercial burglary that happened at approximately 2:30 that morning. While investigating, officers learned that several items had been stolen, including a large amount of US currency and...
DCSO investigating possible threat made against Douglas High School

The Douglas County School District says it has learned that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat made towards Douglas High School (DHS). In a Facebook post released by the school district Sunday, August 21, 2022, it says the sheriff's office does not know if the threat is credible but made the decision to share the information with DHS families.
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit

RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
Keeks the dog to be Mayor of Reno for a day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will make Keeks the dog Mayor for a day on Wednesday. Keeks is a service dog who serves Mike Keeney, a disabled senior and a veteran. Keeks is a client of Options, a nonprofit providing veterinary care to pets who would otherwise...
