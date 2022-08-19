Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
L.A. Weekly
Teen Dead, Another Hospitalized after Pursuit Crash on Tuolumne Street [Vallejo, CA]
VALLEJO, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday, a 17-year-old boy died, and a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries after a crash on Tuolumne Street. The accident took place on August 5th, at around 12:37 a.m., near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to reports, the 17-year-old...
2 dead in fiery overnight crash on Highway 13 in Oakland
OAKLAND – Two people died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning on southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported at 3:33 a.m. near the Redwood Road off-ramp on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, the two people were in a vehicle traveling south when the vehicle struck the guardrail on the right shoulder and then hit some trees, CHP officials said. Flames engulfed the vehicle in the crash. The far-right lane of the highway was closed while officers investigated. The lane has since reopened, according to the CHP. Neither person's name was available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Wednesday afternoon because their next of kin had not been notified yet.
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
Hayward police deploy drone in burglary investigation, 1 arrest made
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Hayward Police Department have arrested one suspect in the burglary of a residential home, the department announced in a social media post. Officers arrived on the scene while the burglary was in progress to investigate, the post states. Video surveillance footage from the victim’s home confirmed that several […]
Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards
PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
One person dies in solo-car crash on Oakland's Highway 13
One person died in a solo-car crash on State Route 13 in Oakland on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
Woman dead for over a year found in home with woman claiming to be daughter
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department sent out a press release on Tuesday about a suspicious death. Police said a woman, who is believed to be dead for more than a year, was found in a home with another woman who claimed to be her daughter. Officers responded to the 200 block of […]
Southbound State Route 13 in Oakland reopens following deadly crash, CHP says
State Route 13 in Oakland reopened Wednesday following a deadly crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fremont Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on SR-84 in Newark
A Fremont woman was killed in a crash on Highway 84 in Newark on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The incident was described as a multi-vehicle collision that took place on eastbound State Route 84 close to the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash...
KTVU FOX 2
Rally for man shot to death by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The family of a man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies last month is demanding justice and accountability. They held a rally at the Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, asking for an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake on July 29.
ksro.com
Napa Officer Threatened During Arrest of 23-Year-Old
Napa police say a man threatened an officer while being arrested Sunday morning. It happened just before 11 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Workers there reported a man acting aggressively and yelling. Police said 23-year-old Williams James Otis Donald appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Donald was arrested and booked into Napa County jail on charges of resisting arrest, public drug intoxication and violating his probation.
Man, woman injured in separate Monday night shootings in Stockton
(BCN) — A man and a woman were injured Monday during separate shootings in Stockton, police said. Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 700 block of West Oak Street in the Civic District where a 44-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A […]
insideevs.com
Oakland Police Looking For Tesla Model Y Owner's Help In Murder Case
Now that authorities across the globe have learned that Tesla's built-in cameras are being used to solve crimes, it's not uncommon for them to check surveillance footage of the area around incidents to see if they can locate a Tesla that was nearby. In the case of a dentist that was shot in Oakland, there's a Tesla Model Y that may provide some missing details.
Woman hospitalized in Oakland shooting Tuesday afternoon
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found […]
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Eight people arrested on suspicion of DUI, burglary in San Rafael
Police arrested eight people across San Rafael this weekend, the first arrests to come out of a Summer Mobilization Effort that the San Rafael Police Department is running through Labor Day weekend, according to a press release from SRPD.
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Vigil Held For Dentist and Mother Killed In Oakland
There was a vigil Monday night in Oakland for Dr. Lili Xu, a mother and respected dentist who loved ballet who was killed Sunday in a shooting in Little Saigon. The 60-year-old Xu was shot by a thief who trying to rob her of her purse. [Chronicle / KTVU]. A...
Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
