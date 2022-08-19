ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinole, CA

KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 dead in fiery overnight crash on Highway 13 in Oakland

OAKLAND – Two people died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning on southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported at 3:33 a.m. near the Redwood Road off-ramp on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, the two people were in a vehicle traveling south when the vehicle struck the guardrail on the right shoulder and then hit some trees, CHP officials said. Flames engulfed the vehicle in the crash. The far-right lane of the highway was closed while officers investigated. The lane has since reopened, according to the CHP. Neither person's name was available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Wednesday afternoon because their next of kin had not been notified yet. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward police deploy drone in burglary investigation, 1 arrest made

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Hayward Police Department have arrested one suspect in the burglary of a residential home, the department announced in a social media post. Officers arrived on the scene while the burglary was in progress to investigate, the post states. Video surveillance footage from the victim’s home confirmed that several […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards

PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
PACIFICA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fremont Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on SR-84 in Newark

A Fremont woman was killed in a crash on Highway 84 in Newark on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The incident was described as a multi-vehicle collision that took place on eastbound State Route 84 close to the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rally for man shot to death by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The family of a man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies last month is demanding justice and accountability. They held a rally at the Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, asking for an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake on July 29.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Napa Officer Threatened During Arrest of 23-Year-Old

Napa police say a man threatened an officer while being arrested Sunday morning. It happened just before 11 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Workers there reported a man acting aggressively and yelling. Police said 23-year-old Williams James Otis Donald appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Donald was arrested and booked into Napa County jail on charges of resisting arrest, public drug intoxication and violating his probation.
NAPA, CA
insideevs.com

Oakland Police Looking For Tesla Model Y Owner's Help In Murder Case

Now that authorities across the globe have learned that Tesla's built-in cameras are being used to solve crimes, it's not uncommon for them to check surveillance footage of the area around incidents to see if they can locate a Tesla that was nearby. In the case of a dentist that was shot in Oakland, there's a Tesla Model Y that may provide some missing details.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman hospitalized in Oakland shooting Tuesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County

A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
ALAMEDA, CA

