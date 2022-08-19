One dead in head-on crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE ‒ One driver was killed and another injured in a head-on collision Friday afternoon on state Route 44.
The crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio Highway Patrol.
A 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer going south on Route 44 went across the center line and struck a 2017 Honda Accord, according to the patrol.
The Accord driver, 86-year-old Kenneth Russell, of Louisville, was later pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.
The Lancer driver, Justin Keister, 36, of Minerva, had injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Aultman Hospital by Louisville emergency crews.
No charges have been filed but drugs are suspected as a contributing factor, according to the patrol.
The Louisville Police Department and Louisville Fire Department helped at the scene.
