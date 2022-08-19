ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chazy, NY

mynbc5.com

Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation

IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
IRASBURG, VT
WCAX

How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
BARRE, VT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WCAX

Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
WILLISTON, VT
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
WCAX

Last 1st day at 3 Vermont colleges before a major merger

Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle.
VERMONT STATE
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
mynbc5.com

Showers Mainly Over New York Monday; More Widespread Coverage Into Tuesday

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers and downpours, especially over NY. Lows will be in the 60s. Monday should start off partly sunny and dry for N/NE Vermont, though numerous showers are expected over NY state throughout the afternoon. Vermont may get into some of that activity by Monday evening into the overnight hours.
ENVIRONMENT
94.9 HOM

Beat the Heat and Celebrate 100 Years of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves

If you’re looking for some shade on another hot and hazy weekend, come celebrate the 100th anniversary of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves tomorrow (Saturday August 20)!. Located at the southern edge of the White Mountain National Forest, the beloved attraction is throwing a day-long party that includes rock painting, coloring, face painting, and water balloons.
TRAVEL
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953

Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
WATERBURY, VT
WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
CNBC

The 7 worst states to retire—and none of them are New York

It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
ALASKA STATE

