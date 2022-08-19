ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Apolinar Altamirano gets more than 38 years in 2015 fatal shooting of Mesa QuikTrip clerk over cigarettes

By Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A Maricopa Superior Court judge has sentenced Apolinar Altamirano to 38.5 years of prison time in the 2015 shooting of a Mesa convenience store clerk.

Altamirano was convicted of shooting Grant Ronnebeck, 21, while Ronnebeck was working behind the counter at a QuikTrip store on the corner of Broadway Road and Stapley Drive at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2015.

Altamirano went into the store for cigarettes and piled change on the counter to pay for them. When Ronnebeck told Altamirano he had to count the change before Altamirano could take them, Altamirano shot and killed Ronnebeck.

Police arrested Altamirano an hour later after a high-speed chase that stretched over several cities.

On Friday, Judge Justin Beresky sentenced the now 36-year-old Altamirano on second degree murder, armed robbery, burglary in the first degree, unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle – charges he pled guilty to in May.

Since 2015 the prosecution had sought the death sentence in this case, but the court ultimately decided that Altamirano was intellectually disabled.

The defense argued that Altamirano was intellectually and socially dependent on his wife, who managed the essential aspects of his life, including being able to feed and house himself.

When she died, the court agreed that the “defendant could not meet the standards of personal independence expected of an adult his age.”

At the time of his death, Ronnebeck’s friend Samantha Hansen described the kind person Ronnebeck was.

"Grant had a big heart. He was loving and outgoing and full of life," she said. "It's unfair. To think it's over a couple of packs of cigarettes. It's not right.”

Reach crime reporter Miguel Torres at Miguel.Torres@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @TheMiguelTorres.

