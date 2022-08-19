Fargo School Board reverses Pledge decision. Man charged with attempted murder. Game to benefit K9 Crew.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
kfgo.com
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
kfgo.com
School district office vandalized with white nationalist poster
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Schools has condemned vandalism at the District’s headquarters over the weekend. At around 1am Sunday, a person wearing a hoodie and a mask stuck a large poster to the windows of the main entrance of the district office that read “Better Dead Than Red” – a cold-war era phrase that has been co-opted by the American alt-right group Patriot Front to promote white nationalist views in recent years, according the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
kvrr.com
Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo Saturday Night Results in 4 DUI Arrests
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive exit in Fargo on Saturday night resulted in four DUI arrests and eight drug citations. North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight. More than 400 vehicles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police looking for 3 people after shots fired incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find these three persons of interest. They say the three pictured were seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 shortly before a verbal altercation ensued with this group and several individuals on an apartment building balcony in the 1100 block of 16th Street North. Police say one of the three people pictured allegedly fired a gun at the people on the balcony and ran.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department helping students in back-to-school shopping spree
(Fargo, ND) -- The fourth annual back to school shopping event with the West Fargo Police Department is underway tonight. Students in-need partner with a local police officer and are given $200 to purchase back-to-school supplies. The money given through the "Cops and Kids" event can also be used to purchase new clothes, shoes, coats, and whatever else the student needs for their school year.
kvrr.com
Details Over New Agreement Between Roers And City of Fargo Over Townhomes Released
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An agreement between the City of Fargo and Roers over townhomes that were supposed to be built by the end of 2021 is made public. The city commission in June found the company in default of building the townhomes near St. Paul Newman Center Church.
kfgo.com
Sobriety checkpoint in Fargo leads to 4 DUI arrests, other violations
FARGO (KFGO) – Four drivers were arrested for drunken driving at a Saturday night sobriety checkpoint in Fargo. The State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint on the westbound off-ramp at the I-94 University Drive exit. 417 vehicles went through the checkpoint between 9 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter. Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st. She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left....
wdayradionow.com
Abortion legal battle continues. Board member’s stance on Pledge unchanged. Nurses consider strike.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: The latest on the legal fight to keep abortion services available in North Dakota. The Vice President of the Fargo School board says his stance has not changed when it comes to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Minnesota nurses considering strike.
kfgo.com
Fargo Police identify stabbing suspect, victim in critical condition
FARGO (KFGO) – Police have identified a man arrested in a stabbing Wednesday night near the Exxon station on 13th Avenue South in Fargo as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Kane fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest about an hour later.
wdayradionow.com
One hurt in Becker County motorcycle crash
(Forest Township, MN) -- A man is injured following a Becker County motorcycle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old John Warren was injured after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township around 3 p.m. Sunday. Warren's injuries are considered non life-threatening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Majority of Cass County, West Fargo businesses pass tobacco compliance checks
(Fargo, ND) -- Some mostly good news from the latest round of tobacoo compliance checks in the area. Ten of 13 West Fargo businesses, as well as 13 of 16 Cass County businesses recently passed the compliance checks this past week. Fargo Cass Public Health tells WDAY Radio that the...
wdayradionow.com
Island Park Pool officially closed until 2024
(Fargo, ND) -- This past weekend was your last to enjoy Island Park's pool for quite a while. The Fargo Park District says the pool will be closed all next year, with plans to re-open at the start of the 2024 season after several upgrades and construction is completed. The...
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
21 citations issued at Cass County sobriety checkpoint
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)- On Saturday, August 20, the North Dakota Highway Patrol worked with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive (exit 351). The checkpoint was put in place from 9:00 p.m. until midnight. Over the course of the three-hour period, 417 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, […]
valleynewslive.com
Pro-Life Action Ministries holds rally in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Pro-Life Action Ministries held a protest this evening opposing the Red River Women’s Clinic opening a location in Moorhead. The rally started at 7 pm, across the street from the new clinic, along Highway 75 North. “Let’s commit tonight to be those people...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for Covid-19
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is confirming he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Mayor confirmed the positive test results to WDAY Radio. Mahoney says he tested positive over the weekend and is currently "on the upswing" and recovering. The mayor participated digitally in the Fargo City Commission...
North Dakota Public Schools Will Once Again Recite Pledge of Allegiance to Begin Day
On Thursday, the Fargo Board of Education in North Dakota reversed its decision and will once again recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Last week, the board voted to cancel a previous edict that mandated public schools and governing bodies to recite the pledge. Lawmakers faced backlash for the decision, and have now reimplemented their original edict.
Comments / 0