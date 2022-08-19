Taft man sentenced for 2019 illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Taft man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice.

Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $13,000 in damage restoration to the land, according to the department.

Cruz Diaz was the second person sentenced in this case. David Moreno Florez, 28, was sentenced to 12 years on Aug. 12 for illegally growing marijuana and possessing a firearm, according to the department.

The department said in July of 2019 law enforcement found an illegal marijuana grow site in the national forest and arrested Cruz Diaz and Moreno Florez.

