Bay News 9
Lakewood's Coach Moore has the NFL bling, but he wants a championship high school program
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Practices are loud at Lakewood High School. There’s regular loud. And then there is Coach Cory Moore loud. On the field, he’s in his element. And there’s not much that can stop this coach. “Nothing like a high school practice,” Moore said. “This...
tampabeacon.com
Friday Night Roundup: Preseason action around Tampa Bay
TAMPA – If you were jonesing for some high school football action and were willing to withstand the weather, you got your fair share of it this past Thursday and Friday nights. Preseason games took placethroughout Hillsborough County and beyond we have your final recaps and scores from Friday night.
cltampa.com
Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations
Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, Florida
A Hungry Howie's Restaurant"Hungry Howie's Pizza" by .Larry Page is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Since moving to Orlando, there's one thing I've enjoyed about Florida is all the different restaurants and food chains that are unique to this state. There are so many different places to try you might never have enough time, but it sure is fun to try and get to them all. And one of the places I highly recommend would be Hungry Howie's Pizza. I have never seen this pizza joint anywhere else in the country, and it's a darned shame because it is the perfect slice. Bonus points for the different flavored crusts available (Butter Crust and Ranch slap, just FYI. )
Student Arrested At Hillsborough High School With A Gun On Campus
TAMPA, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Tuesday afternoon with a firearm on campus. According to Tampa Police, at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hillsborough High was notified by a student that
Krispy Kreme ice cream now available in Tampa Bay area
Various Krispy Kreme stores across the Tampa Bay area are now selling "Original Glazed Soft Serve" ice cream in shakes, cones and cups.
First Night St. Petersburg canceled due to lack of financial support
First Night St. Petersburg has been canceled this year due to a lack of financial support.
Experience Tampa’s Haunted History on These Chilling Ghost Tours
It’s the time of year when ghosts and ghouls are everywhere you look. October isn’t...
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
83degreesmedia.com
Dobyville neighborhood reunion celebrates memories of tight-knit Tampa African American community
Rev. Donald Leroy McBride says the historical marker at Willow and Platt that tells the history of Dobyville, West Hyde Park’s Black community, is in the wrong place. It’s on the edge of the neighborhood where the wealthy white residents of Hyde Park lived. West Hyde Park was where their domestic workers, butlers, chauffeurs and gardeners lived.
High-Speed Chase Connected To Lakeland Theft, Ended With A Crash And Arrests In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – A high-speed chase, connected to a Lakeland theft, ended with a crash in Tampa on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 1:27 PM, FHP Troopers saw a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Interstate 4 in
thegabber.com
Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally
Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
mycbs4.com
FHP accuses man of stealing box truck in Tampa with chase ending in Gainesville
Florida Highway Patrol accuses a man of leading law enforcement officers on a chase, in a stolen truck, through Alachua County, ultimately ending in Gainesville. FHP says the driver was a 34-year-old Brandon J. Baker from Riverview, FL, which is near Tampa. Highway Patrol accuses Baker of being involved in a car jacking incident, Tampa, before stealing the box struck.
Hillsborough County student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say
A Hillsborough High School student was arrested after he bought a gun to school in his backpack, the Tampa Police Department said.
Man Arrested In Gainesville After Three Tampa Carjackings Tuesday Morning
TAMPA, Fla. – Early Tuesday morning Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. A female victim was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
10NEWS
FHP: Driver intentionally crashes into marked trooper's car in Tampa after I-75 chase
The trooper's car was unoccupied, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Several other people were hurt.
cltampa.com
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
iheart.com
Today is National Cuban Sandwich Day! These Are The Top 5 Cubans in Tampa
August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day. If there's one thing we love in Tampa, it's a good cuban sandwich! According to Yelp, these are the top 5 spots to get one! Do you agree with this list?
