Gibsonton, FL

tampabeacon.com

Friday Night Roundup: Preseason action around Tampa Bay

TAMPA – If you were jonesing for some high school football action and were willing to withstand the weather, you got your fair share of it this past Thursday and Friday nights. Preseason games took placethroughout Hillsborough County and beyond we have your final recaps and scores from Friday night.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations

Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
TAMPA, FL
Evie M.

There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, Florida

A Hungry Howie's Restaurant"Hungry Howie's Pizza" by .Larry Page is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Since moving to Orlando, there's one thing I've enjoyed about Florida is all the different restaurants and food chains that are unique to this state. There are so many different places to try you might never have enough time, but it sure is fun to try and get to them all. And one of the places I highly recommend would be Hungry Howie's Pizza. I have never seen this pizza joint anywhere else in the country, and it's a darned shame because it is the perfect slice. Bonus points for the different flavored crusts available (Butter Crust and Ranch slap, just FYI. )
SPRING HILL, FL
Gibsonton, FL
territorysupply.com

8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
TAMPA, FL
83degreesmedia.com

Dobyville neighborhood reunion celebrates memories of tight-knit Tampa African American community

Rev. Donald Leroy McBride says the historical marker at Willow and Platt that tells the history of Dobyville, West Hyde Park’s Black community, is in the wrong place. It’s on the edge of the neighborhood where the wealthy white residents of Hyde Park lived. West Hyde Park was where their domestic workers, butlers, chauffeurs and gardeners lived.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally

Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
TAMPA, FL
mycbs4.com

FHP accuses man of stealing box truck in Tampa with chase ending in Gainesville

Florida Highway Patrol accuses a man of leading law enforcement officers on a chase, in a stolen truck, through Alachua County, ultimately ending in Gainesville. FHP says the driver was a 34-year-old Brandon J. Baker from Riverview, FL, which is near Tampa. Highway Patrol accuses Baker of being involved in a car jacking incident, Tampa, before stealing the box struck.
TAMPA, FL

