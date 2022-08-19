ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting for Sherburne County Commissioner District 4: Letter

By Shelly Alger-Peyton
 3 days ago
Lefty Kleis is running for Sherburne County Commissioner District 4. He was given the nickname “Lefty” because of his baseball batting style during his childhood.

As the former mayor of Becker, he had extensive committee involvement with the Xcel Energy and Sherco facilities. Lefty understands Sherburne County needs to preserve our energy infrastructure for “reliable power.”

Please realize that closing these plants will leave this county and surrounding states with power outages – leaving hundreds of people without jobs and higher taxes as Becker’s large property tax revenue will be gone.

Misinformation is being spread. People are being told the only option we have for “clean reliable energy" is converting our family farms to solar. This is not true. Losing thousands of acres of prime farmland isn’t the answer. We are losing our prime food sources and solar farms leave the land unplantable for 20 or more years after the panels are removed.

Anyone looking for an honest candidate that has a “fight for what’s right” attitude must vote for Lefty on Nov. 8. You need a commissioner that you can count on, not one that will sell themselves, you or your family's hard work out to the highest bidder.

Shelly Alger-Peyton, Clear Lake

