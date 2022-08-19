An inmate died Friday afternoon at the Oklahoma County jail after he was discovered attempting suicide in his cell, the jail said in a news release.

It was the 13th inmate death this year.

Danny Paulin, 52, was jailed Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a house in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers reported finding evidence of drug trafficking inside. A judge set his bail at $50,000. He was not on suicide watch.

A detention officer discovered the suicide attempt at 1:51 p.m. Friday during cell checks, according to the news release.

"The detention officer called for medical and other officers to respond, and they immediately began life-saving efforts," according to the news release. "Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA personnel arrived and continued resuscitation efforts."

Paulin was pronounced deceased at the jail at 2:27 p.m.

The 12th jail death occurred July 31.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Suicide at Oklahoma County jail brings inmate death toll this year to 13