The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan

Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House.

I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.

The neighbourhood was fantastic. We're Italian-Hungarian and I was the fourth of five children – three sisters and a brother; Linda, my best friend, was also one of five.

These big broods were common on the street. It made life such fun. You didn't lock your door, and I slept at Linda's and she slept at mine.

Our house was full of music. My dad worked for General Motors, but was a musician all his life.

My mother, Helen, sang and we five kids played at least three instruments each. At Christmas, Easter or birthdays, we'd put on a family show.

I became an entertainer when I discovered I could hold an audience.

My dad was smart and witty with great charisma. He could be strict with us girls, though – when bikinis were all the rage, he said firmly, 'You are not wearing those!'

My mother was a brilliant homemaker. You could eat off the floor it was so clean.

She was a strict Catholic and I was at Catholic school for the first year. I used to drive the nuns crazy, I had too much energy.

Our doctor once told my mother, 'Whatever you do, never give this child vitamins!' My mother saw the school wasn't right for me at a parent-teacher meeting.

As the nun was saying how impossible I was, I was running circles around her. My hand got trapped in her robes and we both fell over.

My mum didn't blame me. Instead she moved me across the street to a normal school.

When I was around nine, I played a trick that went wrong. It was on Devil's Night, the night before Halloween, when you're meant to play jokes on people.

We had a next-door neighbour who was a bit strange. He mowed his lawn at four in the morning in his underwear.

So my friends and I decided to put fire crackers underneath his bushes to scare him. We watched in horror as the bushes caught fire, and I had to call the fire department.

They came immediately, but I was terrified. It was the only time in my life when I lied and got away with it. None of us ever owned up.

At home I never had anything of my own, it was all shared. It gave me a need for space and my own stuff.

My husband Rainer knows not to touch my things without asking!

I moved to London at 21 when record producer Mickie Most offered me a contract but whenever I went back to Detroit I'd visit my old house and the owner would kindly let me in.

I nearly bought it ten years ago. Then a friend, Bruce Welch from The Shadows, said, 'Suzi, it's gone. You're trying to re-create a life that's no longer there. Sadly your mum and dad won't walk out from the kitchen.'

His wise words cured me of my nostalgic obsession.