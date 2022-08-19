ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaskan college senior returns from Minnesota expedition to test water quality

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On June 28, 2022, two Alaskan siblings embarked on an expedition to test water quality in Minnesota’s Superior National Forest. The two siblings have now returned from their 30-day journey and Chloe Steiner, the expedition lead, is using her data to help the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as well as the Forest Service to add to their management practices on user impacts to help water quality.
Marine biologist perplexed by snow crab disapearence

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a mystery perplexing marine biologist that could lead to a loss of one of one of Alaska’s most prized seafood exports — the Bering Sea snow crab. Many theories have been hypothesized as to what is causing the declining crab populations throughout...
Anchorage schools superintendent forecasts rough days ahead, promises improvements to student busing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students will likely see more traffic jams this week as the school bus driver shortage continues to wreak havoc on transportation plans, but the superintendent of the state’s largest school district is promising better times ahead. Jharrett Bryantt, first-year superintendent of the Anchorage School...
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
Alaskans celebrate Hmong New Year

A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change.
FEMA issues first-ever National Tribal Strategy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After angry waves eat away a coastline, a flood inundates riverside buildings, or an avalanche or a landslide buries or cuts off a community, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is usually there to help. However, that is not necessarily the case for Alaska Native tribes, who...
More rain than normal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Active weather is heading through the southcentral part of the state. The wettest of the wet weather will be over the North Gulf Coast, Prince William Sound, and the east side of the Kenai Peninsula. A large u-shaped upper-level trough continues to hold over Alaska, and...
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death

Man taken to hospital...

