Milwaukee, WI

uwm.edu

Intern returns to help organization that helped him

Giovanni Claudio’s internship brought him full circle. Claudio, who is graduating from UWM in summer 2022 with his bachelor’s in information science and technology, chose an internship in the fall of 2021 through the Nonprof-IT program. The School of Information Studies set up the program to give students...
UWM installs Narcan boxes to battle opioid abuse

As part of its ongoing efforts to fight opioid abuse, UW-Milwaukee has installed the naloxone nasal spray Narcan in several locations on its campuses in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington County. Naloxone is an easy-to-use medication that temporarily reverses the potentially fatal effects of an opioid overdose. Boxes of the medication...
