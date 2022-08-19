UT Austin releases list of ‘Mooov-In’ events for incoming, returning Longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Incoming and returning students flocked to Austin for the University of Texas’ Mooov-In on Friday, and the school provided a list of events to welcome the students to the campus.

Saturday, Aug. 20

A ‘Beat the Heat’ event will be hosted from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Texas Unions building.

Sunday, Aug. 21

‘Bevo’s Quest’ is a team-based scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. until noon on East Mall. The top 3 teams that collect the most points throughout the stops will be named Bevo’s Quest champions and receive a Bevo Plush and Longhorn Welcome exclusive t-shirt!

‘Find Your Way’ is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at New Student Services.

Monday, Aug. 22

The ‘Orange and White Welcome’ starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will be hosted at Texas Exes, the alumni association building.

A class photo will be taken at 5:30 p.m. at New Student Services and Athletics.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

‘RecSports Warm Up’ is from noon until 7 p.m. at the RecSports building.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

“Gone to Texas” celebration event will start at 8:30 p.m. in the UT Main Mall. This annual event welcomes incoming students to the university.

Thursday, August 25

A ‘Multicultural Mixer’ will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at New Student Services.

The UT Soccer game versus UNC starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26

A ‘Silent Disco’ will be held from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

The ‘Longhorn Fair’ is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at University Housing and Dining.

