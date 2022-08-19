ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT Austin releases list of ‘Mooov-In’ events for incoming, returning Longhorns

By Julianna Russ
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Incoming and returning students flocked to Austin for the University of Texas’ Mooov-In on Friday, and the school provided a list of events to welcome the students to the campus.

Saturday, Aug. 20

A ‘Beat the Heat’ event will be hosted from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Texas Unions building.

Sunday, Aug. 21

‘Bevo’s Quest’ is a team-based scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. until noon on East Mall. The top 3 teams that collect the most points throughout the stops will be named Bevo’s Quest champions and receive a Bevo Plush and Longhorn Welcome exclusive t-shirt!

‘Find Your Way’ is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at New Student Services.

Monday, Aug. 22

The ‘Orange and White Welcome’ starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will be hosted at Texas Exes, the alumni association building.

A class photo will be taken at 5:30 p.m. at New Student Services and Athletics.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

‘RecSports Warm Up’ is from noon until 7 p.m. at the RecSports building.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

“Gone to Texas” celebration event will start at 8:30 p.m. in the UT Main Mall. This annual event welcomes incoming students to the university.

Thursday, August 25

A ‘Multicultural Mixer’ will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at New Student Services.

The UT Soccer game versus UNC starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26

A ‘Silent Disco’ will be held from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

The ‘Longhorn Fair’ is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at University Housing and Dining.

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
