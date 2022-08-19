Although its improvements are mostly incremental—slight design changes, small bumps in battery life, and a more curved back for a snugger fit—the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 (available at Amazon for $279.99) is one of the best smartwatches you can get to pair with an Android phone right now. Its battery life could be better, but its bright and vibrant display, additional accessibility features, and solid design make it an easy recommendation for most.

