ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study

Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
MIAMI, FL
reviewed.com

The Apex Pro Mini Wireless redefines the best gaming mechanical keyboard

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While many manufacturers cater to either productivity or gaming, SteelSeries opted to build the ultimate keyboard in a compact form. Enter the Apex Pro Mini Wireless, a tenkeyless and wireless version of the Apex Pro that’s 60% of the size of the nearly-perfect original. It’s a natural workhorse capable of handling anything thrown its way.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Luggage#Credit Card#The Best Travel Wallets#Rfid#Cons Reviewers
reviewed.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a small but successful upgrade over last year’s model

Although its improvements are mostly incremental—slight design changes, small bumps in battery life, and a more curved back for a snugger fit—the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 (available at Amazon for $279.99) is one of the best smartwatches you can get to pair with an Android phone right now. Its battery life could be better, but its bright and vibrant display, additional accessibility features, and solid design make it an easy recommendation for most.
ELECTRONICS
Mic

35 surprising ways you're wasting money around the house

Wasting money is oftentimes so much easier than saving it — and I’m not even talking about shopping. While buying a new tote bag can set you back a few pretty pennies, it’s the small things around the house that can really wind up putting a dent in your wallet. Accidentally letting food go bad or using cheap, flimsy glassware will eventually catch up to you. Luckily, I’ve gathered a variety of helpful products that can help you save money around the house.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Amazon
In Style

These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"

Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy