These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study
Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky. A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap. CLUTTER. Clutter takes away attention from...
Retirees Reveal the Best Purchase They Ever Made
Now that you've retired and are on a fixed income, you try to spend wisely. This doesn't necessarily mean you're against big-ticket expenses -- you just want to make a good investment....
reviewed.com
The Apex Pro Mini Wireless redefines the best gaming mechanical keyboard
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While many manufacturers cater to either productivity or gaming, SteelSeries opted to build the ultimate keyboard in a compact form. Enter the Apex Pro Mini Wireless, a tenkeyless and wireless version of the Apex Pro that’s 60% of the size of the nearly-perfect original. It’s a natural workhorse capable of handling anything thrown its way.
How To Style Your Bed Like A Designer
If you want to design your bed like a designer, you can easily do so by going about it in steps, starting with the three basic looks of any bedding design.
reviewed.com
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a small but successful upgrade over last year’s model
Although its improvements are mostly incremental—slight design changes, small bumps in battery life, and a more curved back for a snugger fit—the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 (available at Amazon for $279.99) is one of the best smartwatches you can get to pair with an Android phone right now. Its battery life could be better, but its bright and vibrant display, additional accessibility features, and solid design make it an easy recommendation for most.
komando.com
Oh, happy day! These are the happiest states in the U.S. (and the least happy)
Sometimes, a change of scenery is all you need to boost your mood. That’s why we’re sharing the happiest states in America. Of course, we’ll also tell you the important stuff, like how to be happy no matter where you live. Before we dive into the happiest...
Mic
35 surprising ways you're wasting money around the house
Wasting money is oftentimes so much easier than saving it — and I’m not even talking about shopping. While buying a new tote bag can set you back a few pretty pennies, it’s the small things around the house that can really wind up putting a dent in your wallet. Accidentally letting food go bad or using cheap, flimsy glassware will eventually catch up to you. Luckily, I’ve gathered a variety of helpful products that can help you save money around the house.
In Style
These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"
Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
reviewed.com
An excellent built-in air fryer is among the surprises in this basic electric range
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. About the Maytag MER7700LZ Freestanding Electric Range. Dimensions: 29 7/8” x 47 7/8” x 27 3/4” (W x H x D) Capacity: 5.3 cubic feet. Finishes: Stainless steel.
I’m an interior design pro – Americans want a certain feature in their kitchens, it will make selling your home easier
ONE design element can make or break a kitchen for many Americans, according to a survey that revealed what makes a dream kitchen for homebuyers. The standout feature is one of many that can appeal to buyers, but be warned: a major design misstep that can sabotage your sale. The...
