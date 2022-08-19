Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Galveston police to crack down on drunk driving in new campaign after 5 die in August crashes
GALVESTON, Texas - Residents and visitors in the Galveston area should expect to see a heavier police presence starting this weekend. The city announced police officers are enhancing their traffic safety enforcement measures, including patrolling for speeding, drunk driving, and other traffic violations – their response as more alcohol-related crashes occur in the city.
cw39.com
Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
Man accused of doing donuts arrested after 100 mph chase through north Houston
An HPD officer reportedly spotted a Dodge truck doing donuts in a parking lot, sparking the chase. At some point, police said the driver turned his lights off, trying to evade officers.
kalb.com
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a new scheme involving a poisoned napkin that happened next door in Texas. DeSoto officials say while they have not received any reports of this incident happening locally, Houston...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Corpus Christi attorney arrested, accused of smuggling
A Corpus Christi attorney was arrested over the weekend and accused of smuggling four men from Mexico. According to an offense report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, Timothy Daniel Japhet was arrested near the town of Brackettville on Aug. 13 and spent a week in jail. The arrest involved a...
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged in man’s death in downtown Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man suspected of killing a man in Houston back in July. Houston police said charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a man following an assault at 500 Lamar Street about 12:15 p.m. on July 11.
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard searching for missing man near Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 25-year-old man in the water near Galveston, Texas, Monday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from Galveston Police Department dispatchers stating a man went missing after attempting to rescue his 3-year-old daughter in the water east of San Luis Pass. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel rescued the man’s daughter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Suspect wearing one sock, no shoes robs SW Houston law office receptionist with letter opener
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to Houston police, on July 26, a man walked into an office building in the 9900 block of Westpark around 10 a.m. He then walked into...
Man goes missing while searching for daughter in water near San Luis Pass bridge
GALVESTON, Texas — A man went missing Sunday after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge. According to Galveston officials, the man went into the water on the north side of the bridge to try to get his 3-year-old daughter. They said...
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston
Two men were shot when a vehicle drove by a house and fired multiple rounds into a northeast Houston home in the Denver Harbor neighborhood of Houston. Drive-by shooting outside a northeast Houston homehoustonstringer.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire
HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
cw39.com
Missing girl found, suspect charged with aggravated kidnapping
HOUSTON (CW39) — A 3-year-old girl was found safe after she was reported missing in north Houston on Sunday. The child’s family notified police after they noticed she was missing from her home. Ten hours later, police say she was found in a motel on Rankin Road with...
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after 24-year-old man found shot to death near gas pump at food store in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was found shot to death near a gas pump on Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a food store, located at 516 Berry Road. When officers responded to the...
Houston Chronicle
Houston man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass bridge
A man went missing after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge on Sunday, August 21. The 3-year-old daughter was saved, but the man has not been found, according to KHOU 11. The TV station reported how beach patrol officers responded to a...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend
HOUSTON - Police have arrested and charged a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Saturday in southeast Houston. Houston Police say Latise Lonyea Lenoir is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dennis Leon Sharp. According to HPD detectives, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the...
2 people shot in West Houston near Memorial area, HPD says
Houston police said two people were injured in the West Houston shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
Click2Houston.com
Dirty duo: Surveillance cameras capture footage of suspects robbing laundromat in Spring Branch
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects who robbed a laundromat at gunpoint in northwest Houston. At around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 9, two armed men armed walked into a washateria in the 2000 block of Wirt Road. Video...
Comments / 3