Galveston, TX

Galveston police to crack down on drunk driving in new campaign after 5 die in August crashes

GALVESTON, Texas - Residents and visitors in the Galveston area should expect to see a heavier police presence starting this weekend. The city announced police officers are enhancing their traffic safety enforcement measures, including patrolling for speeding, drunk driving, and other traffic violations – their response as more alcohol-related crashes occur in the city.
Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
Corpus Christi attorney arrested, accused of smuggling

A Corpus Christi attorney was arrested over the weekend and accused of smuggling four men from Mexico. According to an offense report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, Timothy Daniel Japhet was arrested near the town of Brackettville on Aug. 13 and spent a week in jail. The arrest involved a...
Man arrested, charged in man’s death in downtown Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man suspected of killing a man in Houston back in July. Houston police said charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a man following an assault at 500 Lamar Street about 12:15 p.m. on July 11.
Coast Guard searching for missing man near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 25-year-old man in the water near Galveston, Texas, Monday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from Galveston Police Department dispatchers stating a man went missing after attempting to rescue his 3-year-old daughter in the water east of San Luis Pass. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel rescued the man’s daughter.
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
Missing girl found, suspect charged with aggravated kidnapping

HOUSTON (CW39) — A 3-year-old girl was found safe after she was reported missing in north Houston on Sunday. The child’s family notified police after they noticed she was missing from her home. Ten hours later, police say she was found in a motel on Rankin Road with...
Houston woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend

HOUSTON - Police have arrested and charged a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Saturday in southeast Houston. Houston Police say Latise Lonyea Lenoir is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dennis Leon Sharp. According to HPD detectives, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the...
