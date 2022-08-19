Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How ECU, App State, Charlotte and ‘the little guys’ in NC view future of college sports
As North Carolina’s four ACC programs have entered into an uncertain future, without the guarantee of their continued place atop the college sports hierarchy, here’s what this summer has been like for their less powerful counterparts in the state.
247Sports
Ruffin McNeill, NC State were 'put here together for a reason'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- For nearly every player on the NC State roster, the morning starts the exact same way -- running by the "OG." That's the nickname for Ruffin McNeill, who has now been a member of the NC State coaching staff for more than two years. Since the day he was hired on July 7, 2020, McNeill has been a light for the program in his role as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach in every tangible way possible.
packinsider.com
4-Star SG Davin Cosby Jr. Includes NC State in Top-7
4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby Jr. (6’5″/180), out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh, revealed his Top-7 schools today, and NC State made the cut along with Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest and Auburn. ON3 rates Cosby Jr. as a 4-star prospect, ranking him as...
Five-star wing scheduling visit to Durham
Rosedale Christian Academy (Va.) small forward Trentyn Flowers is on the Duke basketball recruiting radar but has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. So one could say the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is not officially a target — ...
Duke now has three commits among top 10 in class
A rankings update at 247Sports on Monday shows three top-10 recruits in the 2023 class are committed to playing for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer next year. Roselle Catholic Academy (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile prospect who remains the most recent ...
Scarlet Nation
Where Is UNC Ranked After Horton's Commitment?
With 3-star defensive end Joshua Horton committing to North Carolina on Friday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings. Horton popping for the Tar Heels places UNC’s team ranking for the class...
packinsider.com
#23 NC State Women’s Soccer Defeats VCU 2-1
The 23rd ranked NC State Women’s Soccer team improved to 2-0 yesterday, defeating VCU 2-1 at home. Sophomore Midfielder Annika Wohner scored the Pack’s 1st goal of the game at the 43 minute mark. A 1-0 Wolfpack lead held until the 78 minute mark, when VCU’s Aisha Maughan tied the game, with less than 12 minutes left in the game.
Raleigh News & Observer
News & Observer Sweet 16 poll: A new No. 1 already. Which teams made moves in Week 1?
Cardinal Gibbons fell in its opener this week, though that alone doesn’t tell the story. The Crusaders played a second consecutive countable game against Chambers High School of Charlotte this past weekend, a rematch of the 2021 4A state final. This time, Chambers came out on top, winning 28-14.
Duke freshmen move in, two show off rooms
This week, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account teased the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor, the only member of the Blue Devils' seven-deep supreme 2022 recruiting class who was not in town over the summer. Well, the Aussie landed at Raleigh-Durham ...
Shot of Joe to Go: Banghart's 'relevant' remark doesn't line up with recent history
99.9 The Fan's Joe Giglio says UNC coach Courtney Banghart's comments about NC State's relevance don't add up with head-to-head results coupled with the Wolfpack's recent success in the ACC.
packinsider.com
NC State Coaching Staff’s Response to Kevin Concepcion’s Commitment
4-Star Wide Receiver Kevin Conception became NC State’s 12th commitment of the 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. The response of the Wolfpack coaching staff on Twitter was entertaining.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
NASCAR speedway near downtown Raleigh honors decades of famous local racers
Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River. The Wake...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards
A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
WRAL
This historic NASCAR speedway started as a Raleigh farm -- now it's one of few remaining
Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River. The Wake...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
jocoreport.com
Hiding Behind The Veil
DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
