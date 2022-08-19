Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig
In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
1oaklasvegas.com
Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)
The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
Massive Fire Erupts Outside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium After The Weeknd Concert
A fire reportedly erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday (August 20th) as concertgoers were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the domed stadium. According to Fox News, the large fire broke out around 11 p.m. but was quickly under control by the Clark Country Fire Department. The fire engulf a bus or trailer that was located in the parking lot of the Las Vegas stadium. Videos also showed that black smoke was seen coming from the parking lot as firefighters arrived on the scene. However, the origin of the fire remains unknown.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort/Casino Getting a Huge Makeover
Most Las Vegas mega-resort/casinos have a theme or a visual look designed to make them stand out. Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) , signature property evokes the grandeur of Rome with huge columns and statues dominating its landscape. The company's Paris Las Vegas has its signature miniature (but still giant)...
Oakland A’s Talks About Moving to Vegas Gain Steam
The A’s continue the Byzantine process of seeking a deal to remain in Oakland, but should they bolt to Vegas, they’ll have a very interested suitor. Billionaire hotel magnate Phil Ruffin, owner of Circus Circus and other properties, reportedly met with A’s executives last week in Las Vegas.
Raiders Owner Mark Davis Comments on Dana White’s Claim of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Almost Signing With Team
Following the bombshell news that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski could’ve signed to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis has commented on the recent claims. Davis says he doesn’t remember the specifics of the deal, but didn’t deny that the Raiders had discussions to bring the two Pro Bowlers from the New England Patriots to Las Vegas.
Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley
Three new Randy's Donuts locations are expected to open soon in the Las Vegas valley. Hundreds of people lined up for donuts at the first location that opened last week.
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 9 big mistakes I see most first-time visitors make.
I often watch tourists miss hotel deals, wear the wrong shoes, and forget to make restaurant reservations during their time on the Strip in Nevada.
Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes to Make Way for Huge New Project
The pace along the Las Vegas Strip has picked up. Whereas the North Strip used to be a bit of a wasteland, hosting space-out second-tier casinos, kitschy gift shops, and sad (mostly) restaurants, the area has become a hotbed. Resorts World Las Vegas has been joined there by multiple huge...
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
