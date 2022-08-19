A fire reportedly erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday (August 20th) as concertgoers were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the domed stadium. According to Fox News, the large fire broke out around 11 p.m. but was quickly under control by the Clark Country Fire Department. The fire engulf a bus or trailer that was located in the parking lot of the Las Vegas stadium. Videos also showed that black smoke was seen coming from the parking lot as firefighters arrived on the scene. However, the origin of the fire remains unknown.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO