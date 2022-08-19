ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig

In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)

The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Massive Fire Erupts Outside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium After The Weeknd Concert

A fire reportedly erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday (August 20th) as concertgoers were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the domed stadium. According to Fox News, the large fire broke out around 11 p.m. but was quickly under control by the Clark Country Fire Department. The fire engulf a bus or trailer that was located in the parking lot of the Las Vegas stadium. Videos also showed that black smoke was seen coming from the parking lot as firefighters arrived on the scene. However, the origin of the fire remains unknown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort/Casino Getting a Huge Makeover

Most Las Vegas mega-resort/casinos have a theme or a visual look designed to make them stand out. Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) , signature property evokes the grandeur of Rome with huge columns and statues dominating its landscape. The company's Paris Las Vegas has its signature miniature (but still giant)...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Comments on Dana White’s Claim of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Almost Signing With Team

Following the bombshell news that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski could’ve signed to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis has commented on the recent claims. Davis says he doesn’t remember the specifics of the deal, but didn’t deny that the Raiders had discussions to bring the two Pro Bowlers from the New England Patriots to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

