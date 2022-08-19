Read full article on original website
Horses are ‘mirrors’ to the boys at McCrossan
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This Saturday, McCrossan Boys Ranch will host the Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo. All proceeds will go toward programs to help the at-risk youth at the ranch. Rodeo is a natural fit for the boys at McCrossan since horses make up such a big part of their daily lives.
Fall activities in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
Racing for Rachel: Honoring the life of Rachel Ortman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer. Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory. Running was a major part of Rachel...
Share input on future of Sioux Falls pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants public input on the future of outdoor swimming pools. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department is holding three community meetings to “create a vision for addressing aging city aquatic facilities and providing the best overall experience for pool users.”
Sioux Falls teachers preparing for start of school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in the Sioux Falls School District head back to class this week. Meghan Anderson-Finch’s classroom won’t be quiet much longer. The Lincoln High School English teacher welcomes back students on Thursday. “Busy kind of planning the first few weeks of school,...
$1.2M grant to benefit four Sioux Falls elementaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has received a $1.2 million grant to support after-school care at four elementary schools. The grant will help more students access mentoring and tutoring along with science, art and music programs and sports. The schools include the Immersion Center...
Sioux Falls rent is up 27% compared to 2021, many struggling to keep up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past year, the cost of just about everything has gone up, but one essential bill is rising faster than many people can handle. In Sioux Falls, rent for a two bedroom apartment is up more than 27 percent in just one year, leaving many tenants searching to find a way to make it through the unexpectedly high increases.
Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
More rain chances ahead in the coming days
Areas of central and western SD have picked up some welcome rain the past 24 hours. You can see the movement of some of the bigger storms near Pierre last evening. The below shows little if any rain in the official rain gauges in central SD in the towns listed, but we have picked up some nice downpours in the areas shaded in green.
Weekend shootings in Rapid City, Sioux Falls; Papa Woody’s success
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls family is mourning the loss of a 36-year-old husband, father and brother who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
All Cars, All Fun
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a group of car lovers who meet every Wednesday in KELOLAND. The Great Plains Street Rodders has 360 members. This past week they took part in a special event at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. The Slogan of the Great Plains...
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Eye on KELOLAND: Chasing classic cars
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mustang. Corvette. Camaro. Names that are sure to pique the interest of people in the car community. A select few even have the time and talent to make their dream car a reality. Step into the garage of Tom Olsen and you’ll find his...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue today
Morning showers and thunderstorms have been rumbling across portions of KELOLAND this morning. This was the view on our Downtown Sioux Falls LIVE Cam just before 7am. Some of the storms have produced local downpours over .50″. Other thunderstorms affected parts of central SD last night, with Mobridge picking...
SFPD looking to hire officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police department is hiring. The department is hoping to fill 13 openings by November. Positions are open to both certified and non-certified applicants… meaning you don’t have to have any prior experience. Devon Wilson has been a Sioux Falls...
Answers, information sought in pair of Sioux Falls homicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police do not know who killed two 36-year-old men in what investigators believe are unrelated homicide cases. According to police, a homicide happened close to East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue on Saturday; the victim in this homicide has been identified as Tunis Lomax. Additionally, the body of Paul Billion was found inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue on Friday. Investigators say gunfire took Billion’s life in a homicide either last Tuesday or Wednesday.
Police: Nothing suspicious found in package
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say that there was nothing suspicious found inside the package. The intersection is once again open. Sioux Falls Police say the discovery of a suspicious package outside a business has prompted the closure of an intersection in the northern part of the city.
Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
Reminders for drivers as school starts in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Tuesday is the first day of school for the Harrisburg School District and local law enforcement is out in force. If you wanted to make it to school on time this morning in Harrisburg, you needed to give yourself plenty of time. Traffic was backed...
Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
