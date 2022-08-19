ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Horses are ‘mirrors’ to the boys at McCrossan

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This Saturday, McCrossan Boys Ranch will host the Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo. All proceeds will go toward programs to help the at-risk youth at the ranch. Rodeo is a natural fit for the boys at McCrossan since horses make up such a big part of their daily lives.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fall activities in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner. Whether you're looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Racing for Rachel: Honoring the life of Rachel Ortman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer. Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory. Running was a major part of Rachel...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Share input on future of Sioux Falls pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants public input on the future of outdoor swimming pools. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department is holding three community meetings to "create a vision for addressing aging city aquatic facilities and providing the best overall experience for pool users."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Demolition Derby#Falls Park#Lion Dance#Vegetables#Busters#The Old Courthouse Museum#Back Alley#St Joseph School#Cathedral
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls teachers preparing for start of school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in the Sioux Falls School District head back to class this week. Meghan Anderson-Finch's classroom won't be quiet much longer. The Lincoln High School English teacher welcomes back students on Thursday. "Busy kind of planning the first few weeks of school,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$1.2M grant to benefit four Sioux Falls elementaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has received a $1.2 million grant to support after-school care at four elementary schools. The grant will help more students access mentoring and tutoring along with science, art and music programs and sports. The schools include the Immersion Center...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls rent is up 27% compared to 2021, many struggling to keep up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past year, the cost of just about everything has gone up, but one essential bill is rising faster than many people can handle. In Sioux Falls, rent for a two bedroom apartment is up more than 27 percent in just one year, leaving many tenants searching to find a way to make it through the unexpectedly high increases.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND's Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. "It's a great place if you want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

More rain chances ahead in the coming days

Areas of central and western SD have picked up some welcome rain the past 24 hours. You can see the movement of some of the bigger storms near Pierre last evening. The below shows little if any rain in the official rain gauges in central SD in the towns listed, but we have picked up some nice downpours in the areas shaded in green.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

All Cars, All Fun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a group of car lovers who meet every Wednesday in KELOLAND. The Great Plains Street Rodders has 360 members. This past week they took part in a special event at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. The Slogan of the Great Plains...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That's why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eye on KELOLAND: Chasing classic cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mustang. Corvette. Camaro. Names that are sure to pique the interest of people in the car community. A select few even have the time and talent to make their dream car a reality. Step into the garage of Tom Olsen and you'll find his...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue today

Morning showers and thunderstorms have been rumbling across portions of KELOLAND this morning. This was the view on our Downtown Sioux Falls LIVE Cam just before 7am. Some of the storms have produced local downpours over .50″. Other thunderstorms affected parts of central SD last night, with Mobridge picking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD looking to hire officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police department is hiring. The department is hoping to fill 13 openings by November. Positions are open to both certified and non-certified applicants… meaning you don't have to have any prior experience. Devon Wilson has been a Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Answers, information sought in pair of Sioux Falls homicides

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police do not know who killed two 36-year-old men in what investigators believe are unrelated homicide cases. According to police, a homicide happened close to East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue on Saturday; the victim in this homicide has been identified as Tunis Lomax. Additionally, the body of Paul Billion was found inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue on Friday. Investigators say gunfire took Billion's life in a homicide either last Tuesday or Wednesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: Nothing suspicious found in package

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say that there was nothing suspicious found inside the package. The intersection is once again open. Sioux Falls Police say the discovery of a suspicious package outside a business has prompted the closure of an intersection in the northern part of the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here's a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Reminders for drivers as school starts in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Tuesday is the first day of school for the Harrisburg School District and local law enforcement is out in force. If you wanted to make it to school on time this morning in Harrisburg, you needed to give yourself plenty of time. Traffic was backed...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren't sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

