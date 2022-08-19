ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Missing teen Kiely Rodni's body allegedly found by volunteers

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A team of volunteer divers claimed on Sunday that they have found the body of Kiely Rodni near where the missing 16-year-old was last seen in Truckee two weeks ago. The discovery in the Prosser Reservoir has not been confirmed by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the...
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni: Divers find Honda presumed to belong to missing Truckee teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Volunteer divers on Monday confirmed they found the submerged car of a missing 16-year-old girl but said that officials will have to formally determine if the remains inside belong to Kiely Rodni. Douglas Bishop and Nick Rinn, divers with Adventures with Purpose, outlined how they were able...
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. - Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
Truckee, CA
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Truckee, CA
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni search: Dive team who found body has helped solve 22 cases

TRUCKEE, Calif. - The mystery surrounding the disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni may have been solved thanks to a volunteer dive team. Kiely went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said. Volunteer divers with a sonar-equipped group called Adventures with Purpose said...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff's Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni's body found, volunteer group claims

The body of missing Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni has allegedly been found in her vehicle submerged in water near where she disappeared two weeks ago, dive team Adventures with Purpose announced. The group's announcement had not been confirmed by law enforcement.
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship

OAKLAND, Calif. - An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend. Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500. There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot. Winners were announced in the teens...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay rowers race to boycott Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

The East Bay Rowing Club is holding a special race in the Oakland Estuary Saturday as part of its boycott of the upcoming USA championship in Florida. The club said it will not participate as long as Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law remains in effect. KTVU's Zak Sos reports.
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
