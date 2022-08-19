DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.

SIERRA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO