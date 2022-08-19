Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Missing teen Kiely Rodni's body allegedly found by volunteers
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A team of volunteer divers claimed on Sunday that they have found the body of Kiely Rodni near where the missing 16-year-old was last seen in Truckee two weeks ago. The discovery in the Prosser Reservoir has not been confirmed by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the...
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni: Divers find Honda presumed to belong to missing Truckee teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. - Volunteer divers on Monday confirmed they found the submerged car of a missing 16-year-old girl but said that officials will have to formally determine if the remains inside belong to Kiely Rodni. Douglas Bishop and Nick Rinn, divers with Adventures with Purpose, outlined how they were able...
KTVU FOX 2
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin’s victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
KTVU FOX 2
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. - Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California’s largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni search: Dive team who found body has helped solve 22 cases
TRUCKEE, Calif. - The mystery surrounding the disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni may have been solved thanks to a volunteer dive team. Kiely went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said. Volunteer divers with a sonar-equipped group called Adventures with Purpose said...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni's body found, volunteer group claims
The body of missing Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni has allegedly been found in her vehicle submerged in water near where she disappeared two weeks ago, dive team Adventures with Purpose announced. The group's announcement had not been confirmed by law enforcement.
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend. Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500. There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot. Winners were announced in the teens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay rowers race to boycott Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
The East Bay Rowing Club is holding a special race in the Oakland Estuary Saturday as part of its boycott of the upcoming USA championship in Florida. The club said it will not participate as long as Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law remains in effect. KTVU's Zak Sos reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Governor Newsom proposes $4.7B in mental health services for California kids
Governor Newsom has unveiled a $4.7 billion proposal to support the mental health of young Californians. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with Dr. Raul Poulsen of Stanford Medicine Children’s Health about the new proposal.
KTVU FOX 2
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Gov. Newsom vetoes bill allowing safe injection sites in California, including Los Angeles
SACRAMENTO - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have authorized some safe injection sites across California, bringing with it "a world of unintended consequences" by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. "The...
KTVU FOX 2
Governor Gavin Newsom vetos safe injection site bill
California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed the states safe injection site bill. Senator Scott Weiner, a strong supporter of the bill, joined KTVU to talk about what he called a setback.
KTVU FOX 2
Biden vs. Trump rematch? 'No thanks' says California voters in new poll
An overwhelming majority of California voters do not want to see President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump run again in 2024. That's according to a new poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.
Comments / 0