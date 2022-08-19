Read full article on original website
Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
8-25-22 fdl fire and rescue says nobody injured in two kitchen fires within 48 hours
Fond du Lac fire officials say two kitchen fires in 48 hours are a reminder to pay attention to your stove and to make sure you have working smoke alarms. A fire late Sunday night damaged the kitchen of an apartment on Morningside Drive, and Tuesday morning firefighters quickly extinguished a fire on the stovetop of a residence on Linden Street. Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction and Life Safety Jason Roberts says fortunately nobody was injured in either fire.
Highway 42 construction project continues
You will be able to travel south of Sturgeon Bay on Highway 42/57 without any orange barrels and one-lane closures after next month. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is completing the resurfacing of the last stretch of the roadway at the Highway 57 junction in the town of Nasewaupee. DOT Project Communication Manager Mark Kantola says the whole project should wrap up in late September as crews just finished diamond grinding northbound in the inside lane from County MM to Stagg Road this past week. The $7.5 million project began in late March and also improved intersections at Ashland and Neenah Avenue, County Road U/ Circle Ridge Road, and the Green Bay northbound ramp off Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.
8-25-22 serious injury motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County sent the operator to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened shortly before 9:30pm Wednesday on Highway 67 and Birchwood Drive. A 40 year old West Bend man was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Investigation showed that the motorcycle was northbound on STH 67 when it failed to negotiate a curve near Birchwood Dr. The motorcycle crossed the centerline and entered the north ditch, traveling through the ditch before both the motorcycle and operator came to a rest on Birchwood Drive. The operator was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated – 4 th offense.
8-25-22 fdl county child seriously injured in farm accident
A nine year old Eden area girl was seriously injured in a farm accident in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 3pm Wednesday rescue personnel were called to W3551 Sunny View Road for a report of a large hay bale that had fallen on the child. The victim was flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. A preliminary investigation show that three children were chasing kittens in a barn when two of the children climbed onto two large hay bales and one tipped over, trapping the victim. Two adults were able to remove the child from underneath the hay bale before rescue crews arrived.
'Police activity' closes I-94 EB at Brookfield Road
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All lanes of I-94 EB were closed at Brookfield Road as of about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. WisDOT officials said this was due to "police activity." Backups could be seen on WisDOT traffic cameras, but the traffic congestion seemed to clear quickly and things appeared to be moving pretty smoothly by about 8 p.m.
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
Hilbert area man dies after motorcycle crashes into truck in Shawano County
RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Hilbert area is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says that on August 23 around 12:20 p.m. it responded to a reported crash at Hwy 29. The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks
Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
Green Bay Parks Committee approves of new Bay Beach ride
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Parks Committee voted unanimously to support the purchase of a new ride for Bay Beach Amusement Park. The committee voted 4-0 Wednesday for purchasing a used NebulaZ Ride for $775,000. The ride would be purchased from Zamperla, an amusement rides company. The...
8-25-22 dodge county sheriff’s office apprehends woman who fled following traffic incident
A woman who fled Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop is in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the woman fled following a traffic incident and hid in a cornfield and was later reported walking around the Waupun area knocking on doors asking for water and telling people police were looking for her. Schmidt says the woman was later apprehended.
One killed in shooting near 60th and Port
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it's investigating a homicide near 60th and Port.
State says Oshkosh clearwells can stay underground but cost would be steep
The city may be able to avoid installing water storage tanks that would loom over the shore of Lake Winnebago, but it’s going to be expensive. That’s the message the Common Council heard at a workshop Tuesday when a consultant provided the results of recent inspections and testing at the Water Filtration Plant.
Manitowoc County Executive Talks Multi-Million Dollar Courthouse Renovation
Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer termed it a “once in a century project.”. During an appearance, last Friday on 107.9 FM WOMT’s Be My Guest program, the county executive outlined the need to renovate the courthouse dome and the 2nd floor and up portion of the 116-year-old building, along with HVAC and window replacement.
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
Third Sheboygan Structure Fire This Week, This Time on Grand Avenue
The Sheboygan Fire Department responded for the third time this week to a major structure fire, this time in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert says that they received the 911 call just before 12:30 Friday afternoon and arrived within three minutes to find one resident already evacuated and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered immediately and found the fire in the kitchen. The fire qas quickly extinguished, limiting any additional damage to the structure. Crews then checked for fire extension with thermal imaging cameras and, finding none, removed residual smoke using fans.
Spilling the beans on Highway 57
An accident at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Town of Fredonia amounted to a hill of beans, literally, when a semi truck carrying green beans overturned while making a turn from Highway 57 onto Highway D, spilling the fresh-picked produce, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the driver of the truck, who may have been hauling produce from an area field to the Lakeside Foods cannery in Belgium, was not injured. And area residents, who came away with a bushel basket or two of beans, were more than happy to help with the cleanup.
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
WAUPACA COUNTY (WBAY) - “Just hoping for the best. He is making progress, so we are happy with that. Not sure of the outcome but he’s a tough kid,” said Jacquelyn and Corey Durrant, the parents of Cylus Durrant. It’s that toughness the Durrants are hoping Cylus...
Police announce arrest in Fond du Lac homicide investigation
FDLPD made an arrest in regards to the homicide of Brandon A. Johnson, which occurred on August 20.
