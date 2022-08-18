ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
Kogut era starts off with 3–0 shutout over Houston

BEAUMONT, Texas — BEAUMONT, Texas - Opening up the 2023 season in a big way, Lamar University gave new head coach Nathan Kogut his first win of his coaching career at LU. Behind a dominant defensive effort in goal and three scores, the Cardinals blanked the Houston Cougars 3-0 Sunday evening at the LU Soccer Complex.
BEAUMONT, TX

