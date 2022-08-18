Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
12newsnow.com
Memorial High School takes on PN-G in the 2022 week 1 Band of the Week contest
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the Port Arthur Memorial High School band against the Port Neches-Groves High School band. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch #409Sports Friday evening at...
12newsnow.com
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Port Arthur Memorial at Port Neches-Groves
PORT NECHES, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to The Reservation to start the season!. On Friday night Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert will team up for pregame reports and the 409Sports Blitz live from Indian Stadium at 10:20 pm. Port Arthur Memorial's talented roster will travel less...
12newsnow.com
Kogut era starts off with 3–0 shutout over Houston
BEAUMONT, Texas — BEAUMONT, Texas - Opening up the 2023 season in a big way, Lamar University gave new head coach Nathan Kogut his first win of his coaching career at LU. Behind a dominant defensive effort in goal and three scores, the Cardinals blanked the Houston Cougars 3-0 Sunday evening at the LU Soccer Complex.
