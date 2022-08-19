Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 20-year-old faces charges after accidentally shooting woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 20-year-old suspect “accidentally discharged” a gun and left a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was driving a car with other passengers. One of...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
KELOLAND TV
Bank robbery suspect in custody
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large law enforcement presence responded to a bank in north Sioux Falls Tuesday morning following a reported robbery. Sioux Falls Police officers and South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were seen outside the Wells Fargo bank on the corner of N. Cliff Avenue and E. Rice Street.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police report multiple ATM burglaries in Brookings County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, a series of crimes of a similar nature involve suspects stealing car and driving it into an ATM, allowing the suspects to take cash. Officers notified the public on Facebook of the latest burglary that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Nothing suspicious found in package
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say that there was nothing suspicious found inside the package. The intersection is once again open. Sioux Falls Police say the discovery of a suspicious package outside a business has prompted the closure of an intersection in the northern part of the city.
brookingsradio.com
Man found dead in Sioux Falls home believed to be homicide victim
Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says officers responded to a home on Friday for a death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Canton man jailed for OWI, paraphernalia
BELOIT—A 26-year-old Canton, SD, man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and stopping, standing or parking where prohibited. The arrest of Mason David Laird stemmed from a...
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls homicide victim identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD investigating gunshot death, 2nd homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of a 36-year-old man in central Sioux Falls is being investigated as a homicide. According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation at 8:48 p.m. on Friday, August 19.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police investigating another homicide after finding victim dead inside home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating another homicide that they discovered late last Friday night. Shortly before 9 P.M., authorities were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation. The victim, Paul Henry Billion, a 36-year-old man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Cameras and neighborhood watch groups helpful for investigations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though either homicide investigation in Sioux Falls has yet to result in any suspects or arrests, the Sioux Falls Police Department said there’s always more resources to pour over from the public. Surveillance cameras have quickly spread beyond just businesses to residential...
gowatertown.net
Authorities investigate business burglary in White
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary in White. Over the weekend, someone broke through a rear door of the business in the 300-block of West Main Street and stole an estimated $15,000 worth of tools. Damage to the building is estimated at $800.
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
brookingsradio.com
One person killed in Sioux Falls shooting
Sioux Falls Police confirm that one person has died as a result of a shooting early Saturday morning. The incident took place around 2:00 am near the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Bahnson Street. Police says they received a report that someone had been shot. Officers responded to...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: RCPD in search of persons of interest
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): As a result of the ongoing investigation, RCPD is now seeking the public’s help to locate three persons of interest. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17. 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: One dead in east Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:15 p.m. - Sioux Falls Police have confirmed that one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting in Sioux Falls. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Bahnson Street, according to Lt. Nick Butler of the Sioux Falls Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Results of Sioux Falls SWAT Team Involved Shooting investigation released
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the officer-involved shooting of Glenn Nisich of Sioux Falls, 57, by a Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team member on July 3, 2022, in Sioux Falls.
Comments / 0