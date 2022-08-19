ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need To Know For Kenny Chesney Weekend

Kenny Chesney is returning to Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2018 and we couldn’t be more excited! August in Boston is just not right without Kenny. Country 102.5 has everything you need to know about Kenny Chesney this Friday (8.26) & Saturday (8.27). Everything from set times and opening acts to where you can find Country 102.5!
Look Inside Boston’s Newest Music Venue: MGM Music Hall At Fenway

There’s a new music venue in town, MGM Music Hall At Fenway! This new Live Nation venue is Located at 2 Lansdowne Street in Boston right next to Fenway Park!. There’s lots of exciting shows coming. Everyone from Chris Stapleton, to Godsmack, to Bruno Mars, to Lil Nas X, to James Taylor, to Demi Lovato… there’s a little something for everyone at MGM Music Hall At Fenway!
Country 102.5 Studios Are Moving – I’ll Miss These Random Things Around Here

So you may or may not have heard some of us mention this on the air but after a big ol’ chunk of years, we’re moving! Many of you have visited us on Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester to pick up prizes you’ve won, soon we’ll be there no longer. In a couple weeks our studios will be making the move to Waltham. I decided today to take my phone around the building, snap some pics, and give you a little peak behind the curtains at some of the little random things around here that I’ll miss.
Twitter Reacts To Boston’s Orange Line Shut Down

So the Orange Line is down for a month. What are commuters doing while waiting for their temporary shuttle bus? Tweeting, of course. (Some very comically – people can be pretty funny.) Here are some of the tweets coming out during the Orange Line shutdown. Frustration #1.
