Read full article on original website
Related
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
Reed Timmer captures rare glimpse of how a powerful flash flood starts
In what is a remarkable feat, the extreme meteorologist has been capturing footage that provides an unusual look at an elusive moment most people never see -- and it may leave you asking: How’d he do that?. From a trickle of water running between rocks in a dry, barren,...
Southwest monsoon rain brings flooding risks
As the week comes to an end, monsoon rains continue to cause flooding across large portions of the desert Southwest. Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours are forecast through Sunday from the northern and central Rockies to the Southwest and southeastern California. A risk for excessive rain has been issued...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Heavy rains across the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads.“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.He said that as of Monday morning, at least 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain had fallen across much of the area.In a Tweet just after 9 a.m., Dallas police listed dozens of locations where they were responding to high water calls. At 10 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Videos Of Dallas Flooding Show Cars Driving Into Massive Waters From Record-Breaking Rains
Record-breaking rainfall slammed the Dallas-Fort Worth area of North Texas on Monday and caused severe flooding throughout the city, which clogged up roadways that some people were stuck navigating. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. According to the National Weather Service Fort Worth,...
200 stranded at Carlsbad Caverns after heavy rainfall
They wanted to spend the day enjoying nature. Instead, nearly 200 people wound up stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park after heavy rains caused flash floods in the area.
Weather tracker: strong wind and heavy rain to continue in Australia
Strong winds are expected to continue to lash Australia this week and, while the peak speeds are not anticipated to be exceptional, the vastness of the area affected will be unusual. As low pressure moves to the south-east, high pressure is likely to develop across Western Australia before heading eastwards.
Comments / 0