Weather blog: Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning
PHOENIX — Rain and gusty winds tore through much of the Valley Thursday night after Flagstaff was hit with flash flooding earlier in the day. It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend. WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley. RADAR:...
Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
Residents in Peoria waking up to power outages
PEORIA, Ariz. — Hundreds of residents in the Peoria area are waking up to power outages this Saturday. According to the APS Outage Map, some customers could be dealing with the outages until as late as Tuesday. As of 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, APS estimated that 309 customers...
Missing woman found deceased in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a woman reported missing out of Kingman earlier this week was found deceased Wednesday in the East Valley near Main Street and Recker Road. Brenda Marshall, 71, of Kingman was reported missing Sunday and local police put out alerts asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing woman.
Concern grows over slow Phoenix firefighter response times
PHOENIX — A lack of resources is causing Phoenix firefighter response times to creep up. It's to the point now where officials are calling it a crisis that needs immediate action. "We cannot keep going on the trajectory right now," said P.J. Dean. "It's unsafe." Nine minutes. That's the...
Gilbert school bus, van crash leaves one person hospitalized
GILBERT, Ariz. — A person had to be transported to a local hospital after a school bus crashed into a van in Gilbert on Friday morning, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene on Higley Road between Chandler Heights and Riggs roads where the driver was trapped inside the van, the department said. The individual was extracted and transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.
Police say fatal shooting in Central Phoenix was self defense
PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead after he threatened a local business's security guard with a firearm. According to reports, officers responded to a shooting call near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When they arrived on the scene they found 28-year-old Travonte Hayes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
'I feel so violated': Arizona veteran falls victim to alleged golf charity scheme she says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man is accused of swindling thousands of dollars from Valley golfers in an alleged charity event scheme that police say never existed. Lindsay Meisner, an Army veteran who lives in Scottsdale, says she fell victim to this at the end of June. About two months later, Scottsdale Police arrested the man she said she paid $10,000.
After drowning, Tempe police to now carry water rescue bags
TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is implementing new rescue procedures and equipment months after video showed officers doing nothing as a homeless man drowned in a city lake. City officials announced Friday that all Tempe police officers will now carry water rescue throw bags. They have already...
1 dead after car crashes into pole in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole Thursday morning in Phoenix. A man in his 40s died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision near Bell Road and 21st Avenue and a woman was transported for critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Both of them were occupants of the vehicle.
Housing voucher waitlist opens in Mesa for the first time since 2016
MESA, Ariz. — For the first time in five and a half years, people struggling to pay their rent in Mesa can apply for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waitlist. As of Thursday morning, the City of Mesa already had 11,000 applications filled out, surpassing the 10,000 that was originally anticipated by city staff.
Man shot in possible road rage incident on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in an apparent road rage shooting in Mesa Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Public Safety said the man was reportedly shot while driving southbound on Loop 202. Officials stated the man was shot in the right...
Woman accused in deadly San Tan Valley crash had BAC more than 3 times legal limit, officials say
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities say a woman's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit during a crash that killed two people in San Tan Valley Saturday afternoon. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash near Gantzel Rd. near Empire...
Several areas in Scottsdale impacted with flooding, storm debris after heavy rain Friday
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Strong winds and heavy rain poured into the Valley Friday. One of the areas impacted the most was the City of Scottsdale, which received over 3 inches of rain in some parts. City officials said winds knocked down power lines, and the Indian Bend Wash received...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
Fugitive injured in shooting involving US Marshals in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — An armed robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by members of the U.S. Marshals Arizona Task Force. Authorities said the shooting occurred near McClintock Drive and east Rio Salado Parkway Thursday evening. U.S Marshals said the incident began when task force members attempted...
DPS detectives seize over 35 pounds of fentanyl in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man was arrested after about 150,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said the suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego of Mesa, was arrested and...
A recent study shows art murals could be making city streets safer
PHOENIX — Have you noticed more street art popping up around the Valley? Neighborhoods are becoming more colorful by the day, pleasing the eyes of drivers and walkers who pass by. The street art is created to bring our senses to life while we’re milling around from day to...
Phoenix mother will spend life in prison for killing two young daughters
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Valley mother was sentenced Friday for killing her two young daughters last year by giving them prescription drugs. Retta Cruse, 36, will spend the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
