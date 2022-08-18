ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Residents in Peoria waking up to power outages

PEORIA, Ariz. — Hundreds of residents in the Peoria area are waking up to power outages this Saturday. According to the APS Outage Map, some customers could be dealing with the outages until as late as Tuesday. As of 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, APS estimated that 309 customers...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Missing woman found deceased in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a woman reported missing out of Kingman earlier this week was found deceased Wednesday in the East Valley near Main Street and Recker Road. Brenda Marshall, 71, of Kingman was reported missing Sunday and local police put out alerts asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing woman.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Concern grows over slow Phoenix firefighter response times

PHOENIX — A lack of resources is causing Phoenix firefighter response times to creep up. It's to the point now where officials are calling it a crisis that needs immediate action. "We cannot keep going on the trajectory right now," said P.J. Dean. "It's unsafe." Nine minutes. That's the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Gilbert school bus, van crash leaves one person hospitalized

GILBERT, Ariz. — A person had to be transported to a local hospital after a school bus crashed into a van in Gilbert on Friday morning, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene on Higley Road between Chandler Heights and Riggs roads where the driver was trapped inside the van, the department said. The individual was extracted and transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Police say fatal shooting in Central Phoenix was self defense

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead after he threatened a local business's security guard with a firearm. According to reports, officers responded to a shooting call near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When they arrived on the scene they found 28-year-old Travonte Hayes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

After drowning, Tempe police to now carry water rescue bags

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is implementing new rescue procedures and equipment months after video showed officers doing nothing as a homeless man drowned in a city lake. City officials announced Friday that all Tempe police officers will now carry water rescue throw bags. They have already...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

1 dead after car crashes into pole in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole Thursday morning in Phoenix. A man in his 40s died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision near Bell Road and 21st Avenue and a woman was transported for critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Both of them were occupants of the vehicle.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Housing voucher waitlist opens in Mesa for the first time since 2016

MESA, Ariz. — For the first time in five and a half years, people struggling to pay their rent in Mesa can apply for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waitlist. As of Thursday morning, the City of Mesa already had 11,000 applications filled out, surpassing the 10,000 that was originally anticipated by city staff.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Man shot in possible road rage incident on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in an apparent road rage shooting in Mesa Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Public Safety said the man was reportedly shot while driving southbound on Loop 202. Officials stated the man was shot in the right...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Fugitive injured in shooting involving US Marshals in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — An armed robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by members of the U.S. Marshals Arizona Task Force. Authorities said the shooting occurred near McClintock Drive and east Rio Salado Parkway Thursday evening. U.S Marshals said the incident began when task force members attempted...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

DPS detectives seize over 35 pounds of fentanyl in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man was arrested after about 150,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said the suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego of Mesa, was arrested and...
CHANDLER, AZ
