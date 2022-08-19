Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2
VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two is finally here. In addition to balance changes and shop updates, a new battle pass will offer dozens of rewards in the form of free and paid versions (for 1,000 VALORANT Points). Players will be able to complete daily and weekly quests to level up and earn tons of skins.
dotesports.com
How to solo carry in League of Legends
League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
dotesports.com
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
All neutral item changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.32
Dota 2’s Patch 7.32 is finally out nearly six months after the release of Primal Beast. With every major patch comes major changes and this update is no exception. With a plethora of hero changes, some reworks, and changes to the creep and XP mechanic, Patch 7.32 is already shaping up to be a meta-changer. Only time will tell which heroes and items will power-creep and dominate this patch.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 Patch 7.32: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates
Dota 2’s Arlington Major concluded on Aug. 14, leaving fans wondering when the patch that would shape the meta for the International 2022 would drop. The answer, as it turns out, was Aug. 23, with Valve releasing Patch 7.32 with a long change log. The ban hammer hit heroes...
dotesports.com
No training wheels: NICKMERCS says Apex is ‘hard mode’ compared to Fortnite, Warzone
It’s all love between battle royale king Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff and Apex Legends. The Twitch star said there’s a lot to like about it, especially compared to Warzone. However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s a walk in the park. Quite the opposite: After thinking about...
dotesports.com
Best Thicc Fortnite skins of all time
Fortnite players can choose from a range of cosmetics, and new skins are added with every update. As one of the most popular battle royale games, it is impossible to ignore the impact of its pop culture collaborations. New outfits, events, and quests are regularly added to the game to make Fortnite a fresh experience for players. These popular culture collaborations bring various skins from different genres, including anime, comic book superheroes, athletes, celebrities, musicians, professional players, and content creators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus surpasses 20 million players
MultiVersus, the free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, has reached the milestone of 20 million players since the open beta released on July 26, according to Warner. This milestone comes after the release of MultiVersus season one on Aug. 15, which...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Warzone final season start and end dates
Call of Duty: Warzone may have been a lifesaver for some when it was released in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people stuck in their homes and quarantining, they were still able to have some semblance of a social life while dropping into Verdansk with their friends and grabbing victories with the squad.
dotesports.com
All new Destiny 2 Fortnite skins and how to get them
Destiny 2, like Fortnite, is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now. Players from around the world hop into both games to battle it out and prove their skill. While it’s been rumored that there could be a collab between the two games since late last week, characters from Destiny have been confirmed to be coming to Fortnite as soon as tonight.
dotesports.com
How to sign up for The Outlast Trials closed beta
The Outlast Trials, the latest addition to the survival-horror franchise by developers Red Barrels, will see a brief closed beta shortly before the game’s expected release in late 2022. Announced at Gamescom 2022, The Outlast Trials’ closed beta trailer revealed the beta will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
dotesports.com
How to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy received a new trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live today. In addition to new gameplay details and a fresh release date—Feb. 10, 2023—the trailer revealed a slew of pre-order bonuses for those who want to purchase the upcoming Hogwarts-themed action RPG. Pre-orders for the game are live now through most platforms.
dotesports.com
How much would it cost to buy all Destiny 2 expansions?
Destiny 2 was released in September 2017 and much has happened since then. Like World of Warcraft, Destiny 2 also built on its lore with new stories and expansion packs (DLCs). Though Destiny 2’s base game is free-to-play, this can’t be said for the game’s expansions. A DLC generally makes...
dotesports.com
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill
In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
dotesports.com
Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone
A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
dotesports.com
Rook’s armor will give Withstand, Dokkaebi’s gadget will affect dead operators in Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm
Rook and Dokkaebi will go under the knife in the middle of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm. The tweaks will touch on some points of the operators’ gadgets, making them more useful to their team, but the changes won’t launch alongside the season. Once the changes...
dotesports.com
When does Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder end?
Destiny 2‘s newest season, Season of Plunder, is live now on all platforms, taking Guardians on a swashbuckling adventure across the edges of the Solar System to take down Eramis and her pirate lords before she can get her hands on ancient treasures and relics to serve her grab at power.
dotesports.com
When does Destiny: 2 Lightfall release?
After video game developer Bungie revealed that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition would be free on the Epic Games Store, Destiny fans’ excitement for the upcoming expansion, Lightfall, has been at its absolute peak. And following the conclusion of Season of the Haunted, Bungie has continued to capitalize...
Comments / 0